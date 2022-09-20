A suspicious incident was recently reported at a youth sport business in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the North Elm St. location after an unknown man tried to pick-up a juvenile from the business. The man reportedly claimed to be the child’s father. Employees know the parents of all the youth who participate at the business and knew the man was not the child’s father.
The child was not at the business when the incident occurred.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
•information on Steve Reynolds Industrial where a man reported two of his tires were flat.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; damage to property; and simple battery-family violence on State St. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking and grabbing a woman, then slashing her tires. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•theft by taking-firearm; burglary; and possession of firearms by a minor on Heritage Hills Dr. where a woman said that when she returned home, she found her clothing was on the ground and a firearm was missing.
•harassing communications on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported a man harassed her through phone calls and text messages. The man had been hired to work at a company and was apparently frustrated with the hiring process.
•theft by taking on Ila Rd. where convenience store employees took lottery tickets.
•hit and run on Maysville Rd. where a woman said a vehicle struck her vehicle, but the other driver didn’t stop.
•theft by deception on Homer Rd. where a man reported money was taken from his account after he cashed a check for someone.
•lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported her change purse was missing.
