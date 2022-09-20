A suspicious incident was recently reported at a youth sport business in Commerce.

Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the North Elm St. location after an unknown man tried to pick-up a juvenile from the business. The man reportedly claimed to be the child’s father. Employees know the parents of all the youth who participate at the business and knew the man was not the child’s father.

