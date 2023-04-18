Officers with the Commerce Police Department were recently called for a suspicious incident at a convenience store.
The incident was reported on Jefferson Street where a store employee reported a man visited the store and asked for food. She bought the man some food and he reportedly grabbed her hand and asked if she was the only one working at the store.
He reportedly said to watch out when she was closing because he would be waiting for her.
Officers returned later for the store's closing time to ensure the woman was safe.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- information report on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported an issue with her husband's ex.
- headlight violation and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He admitted to drinking and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- criminal damage to property on S. Broad St. where a man reported damaged someone's phone during a dispute at a restaurant.
- DUI on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle. He admitted to driving and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Stark St. where a man with a medical history was treated by EMS after he was found not breathing.
- failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reported appeared intoxicated and officers smelled alcohol. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Maysville Rd. where a man reported someone may have tried to steal items from his trailer.
- theft by taking on Clayton St. where a woman reported an arrangement and bird feeder may have been stolen from a cemetery.
- harassing communications on Terrace Ridge Dr. where a woman said her ex wouldn't let her come and retrieve belongings unless she came at a certain time. She also said her ex's father contacted her despite being told not to.
- criminal trespass on Forest Ave. where a woman reported her mailbox was damaged.
- public drunkenness on Homer Rd. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she was being belligerent, cursing and yelling around children at a store. Officers also smelled alcohol on her.
- suspicious incident on Scott St. where a woman heard someone prop a ladder up on a residence and walk across the roof.
- no insurance on S. Elm St. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
