Officers with the Arcade Police Department were recently called for a number of "suspicious incident" reports, including:
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where officers took a man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after calls about his causing a disturbance.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where a woman was walking and declined assistance.
- suspicious incident on N. Trotters Way where a man said electronics and other items were taken from his residence.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where someone reported a woman was running into traffic and saying she wanted to die. Officers didn't find a woman int he area.
- suspicious incident on Hidden Oaks Trail where officers were called for an ongoing custody dispute.
- suspicious incident on Swann Rd. where a man saw a vehicle he had purchased on a tow truck.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where someone saw merchandise had been left outside a closed business. The store manager had left for a couple hours, but returned.
