Suspicious incidents reported at Arcade church.
In one incident on Feb. 8, when Arcade Police Chief Randy Williams was doing security checks at churches and business, a side door was found unsecured at Beyond Words Baptist Church. No one was inside the church and everything appeared to be O.K.
In the second incident on Feb. 10, an air conditioner was found on in the fellowship hall of the church and the door was unsecured, again.
Chief Williams said it appeared the fellowship had might be set up for a function.
OTHER INCIDENT
Other incident recently reported to the APD included:
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where a female was having trouble breathing. She was transported to an Athens hospital for treatment.
