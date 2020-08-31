A woman on Old Swimming Pool Rd. reported a suspicious person at her residence on August 21.
She told officers with the Jefferson Police Department she had contact with the driver of a vehicle in her driveway on August 20. She said the male driver told her he was taking the Census and she answered his questions. She said he entered the information on his cell phone, but it didn’t have the 2020 Census marking on it.
She stated the next day when she arrived home she encountered the same vehicle coming out of her driveway and the man told her the same story. She said she told him she had already answered his questions and he needed to leave.
She stated she was concerned because several years ago her husband was the victim of a home invasion and she was afraid “they” were trying to set her up.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by receiving stolen property at a Pine St. residence, where a small bag of marijuana and a handgun that had been reported as stolen out of Barrow County was found after a female reported finding a bag containing the stolen items inside her son’s room.
•theft by taking at a Tyler Cir. residence, where a man reported some of his tools had been stolen.
•theft by taking at a Horace Head Rd. location, where a mini excavator had been stolen.
•harassing communications at a Storey Ln. residence, where a man reported he had been receiving letters from both his mother and his brother threatening him with eviction.
•discharging firearms on anothers property, reckless conduct and suicide attempt at a Holders Siding Rd. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his ex-girlfriend.
•civil matter at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, where a man reported he paid a $150 deposit on a four-wheeler and was later advised the four-wheeler was being sold to another customer for a higher price and he was given his $150 deposit back.
•battery at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., where a dispute was reported between an employee and truck driver.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at an Elrod Ave. residence, where a man reported his wife’s wallet had been taken out of his vehicle.
•entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at an Elrod Ave. residence, where a woman reported her wallet missing from the console of her vehicle.
•domestic dispute at a Wood Duck Pt. residence, between a man and his son.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, where a woman reported numerous items missing from her booths at the flea market.
•civil matter at Dollar General, Washington St., where a man reported he purchased a $200-dollar eBay gift card and when he attempted to activate it he was told it was invalid.
•attempted entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Lawrenceville St. residence, where man reported his Ring alarm camera captured the image of a male walking up his driveway at 4:40 a.m. and pulling on the door handle of his vehicle. He said his vehicle was locked and the male left.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Jefferson High School, Washington St., where a woman reported her son’s air bud and charger missing.
•dispute at a Cheatham Bluff residence, where a man reported he was attempting to repossess a vehicle and several residents came out of the house. He said he left the residence and the residents began moving vehicles around and he wasn’t sure where they moved the vehicle he was supposed to repossess.
•harassment by telecommunications at a Dixon Dr. residence, where a woman reported receiving “vile and offensive texts” regarding her and her fiancé.
