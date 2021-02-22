A suspicious car was seen driving through the River Meadows neighborhood on Sunday, February 21.
The complainant told Arcade Police Department personnel the driver was driving slowly through the neighborhood stopping an random driveways.
AN APD officer checked the neighborhood but did not locate the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•animal nuisance on Azalea Dr., where two cows were running loose in a yard.
•theft by taking on Rock Forge Rd., where a man reported someone stole his 4x8 utility trailer and ball hitch from his yard.
•cruelty to animals on Oak Hill Dr., where a dog was reportedly being neglected.
•animal nuisance on Azalea Dr., where four cows were seen running loose at the rear of a residence.
•illegal burn on Rock Forge Ln., where a homeowner was illegally burning garbage.
•assist medical unit on Melvin Phillips Rd., where a patient was transported for treatment.
•custody dispute on Swann Rd., where a man reported his ex-wife had again refused to allow him to exercise his court-ordered visitation rights with his two minor children.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Damon Gause Bypass at Athens Hwy.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Lebanon Church Rd., where a male was behaving erratically.
•suspicious incident on Terry Farm Rd., where an intoxicated man with a dog was located near the railroad tracks.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at Rock Forge Rd.
