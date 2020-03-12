Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to Banyon Creek Dr. where a man was knocked unconscious by one of his sons.
Waylon James Bohannon, 34, 314 Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, allegedly hit his father in the back of the head multiple times with a ceramic frog. The man was reportedly bleeding profusely from his head, but was breathing. EMS took the man to a hospital.
Bohannon and his father were reportedly intoxicated when they began arguing. The argument started over Bohannon yelling at a woman. The man attempted to walk back inside their residence and Bohannon allegedly struck him from behind with the ceramic frog. Another man at the residence got Bohannon away from the father.
Bohannon claimed his father came at him first so he knocked him out. He didn’t share any more details. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the JCSO were:
•Melissa Ann Adams, 35, 714 Will Maynard Rd., Winder – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Xavier Lamont McCarver, 48, 1970 Covent Ct., Lithonia – failure to appear.
•Kenneth Eldo Palmer Jr., 35, 6140 River Run Cir., Gainesville – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Jeffery Jerome Pope, 57, 246 Pine St., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Ricky Shane Rider, 34, 3815 Snare Rd., Gillsville – probation violation.
•Michael David Caldwell Jr., 38, 2031 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson – theft by deception.
•Samantha Casey Entrekin, 29, 183 Hogan St., Maysville – identity theft and probation violation.
•Shaterica Tylicia Adkins, 23, 224 Rocksprings Ct., Athens – theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Dillard Anthony Jr., 18, 258 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson – possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.
•Farris Lee Dowdy, 28, 560 Bethany Ct., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Johnny Leon Flanigan, 35, 107 Dement St., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Katherine Denise Healan, 43, 312 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson – computer theft, theft by deception and party to a crime.
•Jessie Wade Hill, 32, 312 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson – identity theft, theft by conversion and party to a crime.
•Dan Dewitt Jones, 53, 245 Kesler Rd., Nicholson – hold for other agency.
•Tiffany Lashawn Stevens, 38, 231 East Spring St., Crawford – theft by shoplifting.
•David Allen Wolfe, 18, 480 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
•Christopher Jamar Carver, 26, 295 Highland Park Dr., Athens – violations of conditions of limited driving permit.
•Gregory Connell Davis, 54, 85 Shankle Rd., Commerce – public drunkenness.
•Brittany Nicole Hicks, 26, 532 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta – identity fraud.
•Kacy Marie Holbrook, 25, 3236 Tanners Mill Rd., Gainesville – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Elizabeth Marie Long-Myers, 35, no address given – probation violation.
•Luis Alejandro Rivera-Orta, 31, 160 Dudley Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Amanda Denise Terrell, 37, 106 Massey Ln., Athens – failure to appear.
•Jaymie Renee Whitlock, 32, 441 Creek Wood Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Luis Cruz-Gusman, 49, 1700 Fort Daniels Trl., Dacula – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, 7982 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Contrairious Jerlontae Porter, 25, 340 Towler St., Monroe – driving with a suspended license.
•Justin Dunn Pattman, 29, 1112 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Michael Daniel Smallwood, 24, 64 George Johnson Rd., Royston – giving a false name to law enforcement officers, hold for other agency, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance.
•Viktoriya Covileac, 31, 40 Summerhill Dr., Hoschton – mandatory education.
•Ronnie Dwayne Bales, 36, 92 Brooks Dr., Nicholson – hold for other agency.
•Michael Kevin Banks, 48, 5046 Hwy. 82, Commerce – theft by taking and exploitation of the elderly.
•Edgar Delgado, 22, 298 Anniston Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Christopher Wayne Keith, 28, 17 Hillside Way, Maysville – failure to appear.
•Miles Dylan Martin, 28, 250 Brushy Creek Cir., Jackson – failure to appear.
•James Michael Reidling Jr., 28, 113 Skelton Rd., Hoschton – possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Michael Everett Sargent, 53, 80 Griffith Ln., Danielsville – criminal trespass and hold for other agency.
•Thomas Stanley Strickland, 60, 4037 Skyline Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Cecilia Navette Smith, 49, 51 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Cheo Lorenzo White, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license.
