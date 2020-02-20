A Talmo woman was recently arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stealing around $215,00 over the course of a year from a disabled man in her care.
Stephanie Elaine Moon, 48, oversaw the victim’s funds and denied him access to his money according to investigators. Moon allegedly used the $215,000 for her own benefit.
She was arrested and charged with exploitation of a disabled person. She was released from jail on a $16,700 bond.
