A Jefferson High School student was recently arrested after bringing marijuana, alcohol and a BB pistol on school grounds.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Monday, Dec. 12.
The student had multiple THC cartridges, bottles of open alcohol, suspected marijuana, vapes, brass knuckles and a BB pistol.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD included:
- information on Lee St. where a woman said another vehicle struck hers then left the scene.
- theft by taking on Indian Springs Dr. where a woman said someone took her package.
- harassment on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman said her estranged husband wouldn't leave her alone.
- entering auto on Gordon St. where a man said a floor jack was taken from his vehicle.
- disorderly conduct on Academy Woods Dr. where an intoxicated woman was arrested after being disorderly around juveniles.
- theft by taking on Athens St. where a man said an old vehicle tag was used by someone and he received a bill for tolls.
- possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane on Winder Hwy. where a teenager was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and officers found the substance in the console.
- wanted person located on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested for a warrant after running out of gas.
- burglary on Galilee Church Rd. where a man said a firearm was taken.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was seen walking in the roadway.
- simple assault and disorderly conduct on Washington St. where a man reportedly confronted another man at a business. The suspect reportedly screamed at the man and he had a gun on his waistband. A witness said the suspect didn't pull the weapon but "made it known he had one." The suspect was reportedly upset that the other man had made contact with his ex-wife on social media, but the man denied doing so.
- theft by taking on Peachtree Rd. where a man said a gun was taken from his vehicle, but later found it.
