A teenage girl was recently injured after a neighbor’s dog attacked her in Nicholson.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for the animal complaint on Ida Pace Rd.
The girl and another juvenile were walking through the woods on a trail when she was attacked by two dogs. She was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after sustaining injuries to her legs, arms and back.
The dogs owners said they were wearing wireless shock collars.
Animal control was called.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Smallwood Dr. where a man was arrested after a physical dispute with a woman. He reportedly hit the woman in the face and shoved her.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- dispute on Barber Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- aggravated assault-family violence on Barber Rd. where a woman was arrested after pepper-spraying her boyfriend. The two had reportedly had an earlier argument and the woman threatened to damage his property if he didn’t return to the address. She told officers that the man had put her in a choke-hold during the argument, but officers didn’t see any evidence of that.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the Banks County Sheriff’s Office after a man and woman got into a dispute, which turned physical.
- theft by taking on Mt. Olive Rd. where a woman said her son’s ex-girlfriend took $700 from an EBT account.
- dispute on Shankle Heights where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- hit and run on Steven B. Tanger a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- forgery-fourth degree on Heritage Crossing where a woman reported an issue with a check she mailed to a finance company.
- damage to a vehicle on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck.
JEFFERSON
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Oliver Cir. where people argued over $200 and there were conflicting stories about physical contact.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 where a store employee reported someone took a swimming toys and supplies without paying.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman thought someone may have planned to steal cattle.
- dispute on Indian River Dr. where a woman reported juveniles kicked a ball into her flower bed.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a woman reported a stolen phone.
- suspicious activity on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man slept in a vehicle while waiting for a family member.
- possession of methamphetamine; simple assault-family violence; aggravated assault-family violence; battery/simple battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and going inside guard line with weapons, liquor or drugs-felony on Sugar Leaf Ln. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. The woman reportedly slapped a plate of food out of the man’s hand and the man allegedly pushed her and punched her in the face. The couple reportedly threw items at one another and the man allegedly put his hands around the woman’s neck and squeezed. The incident occurred in front of juveniles. Officers later found methamphetamine on the man after he arrived at the jail.
- pedestrians walking on or along roadway on Hwy. 129 where a woman was walking close to the roadway.
- civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported an issue with a living arrangement.
- terroristic threats and acts on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman reported a road rage incident. She said the other woman threatened to shoot her and damage her tires.
- dispute on Indian River Dr. where a couple argued and the female reportedly cut her wrist, but officers didn’t see any injuries.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tire came off a tractor-trailer and was struck by two vehicles.
- dispute on Andrew Ridge Dr. where a man got upset that a painted let someone else inside the house.
- theft by taking on Theydon Dr. where a man said an employee took boxes of roofing shingles.
- welfare check on Katie Spring Ln. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- computer theft on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman reported receiving a scam email about wiring money for a church construction project.
- animal complaint on Summit View where a dog was biting at a vehicle’s tires.
- dispute on Saddle Creek Rd. where a man said his son pushed him into a kitchen counter, causing a glass to break.
- suspicious activity on Carruth Rd. where a woman saw a drone flying in her backyard. She also reported seeing a laser and said pellets were hitting her.
- information on Wellford Ave. where a man said he did work on a job site and was payed with a bad check.
- damage to a vehicle on Airport Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man allegedly damaged the woman’s vehicle.
- theft by taking on Mauldin Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was taken after he left it due to a gas or mechanical issue.
- agency assist on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck.
- missing person on Deer Run Dr. where a man reported his wife was missing after making comments about self-harm.
- theft by taking on Brockton Loop where a man reported someone stole a well water pump.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity at Hurricane Shoals Park where a trash can was turned over.
- dispute on Plainview Rd. where a man and woman argued after the man found the woman going through his medications.
- agency assist at Hurricane Shoals Park where a man was sitting on a concrete table, which collapsed and fell on him. The man’s arm and feet were damaged. He was checked by EMS.
- dispute on Edwin Reynolds Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
- criminal trespass and unlawful activities on Deadwyler Rd. where a man said someone had been dumping trash onto a property.
- identity fraud on Shade Lane Ct. where a woman said her checking account was hacked and the suspect(s) took $420.
- animal complaint on Rolling Ridge Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman said her neighbor’s dog tried to fight her dog.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
- agency assist on I-85 where one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck.
- financial transaction card fraud on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a man reported $1,400 worth of fraudulent purchases were made on his debit card.
NICHOLSON
- animal complaint on Hwy. 334 where a man was trying to catch a dog to see if it had rabies after it bit him.
- information on Wardlaw Rd. where a man said his computer was hacked and his bank account was compromised.
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where EMS did a mental health evaluation on a teenager.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- threats on Kesler Rd. where a man said another man threatened him and showed a gun.
- dispute on Jims Ln. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- harassing communications on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man said a woman harassed him, calling multiple times and sending deputies to different addresses to contact a juvenile.
- burglary on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend entered her residence and took a hat and blanket. A sliding door was damaged in the burglary.
- information on Cedar Dr. where a man reported another man didn’t return a piece of farm equipment.
- information on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman heard someone shooting a firearm from a vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle struck a dog.
NORTH JACKSON
- suicide threats on Emily Forest Way where a woman was upset, but denied wanting to harm herself.
- theft by taking on River Ridge Dr. where a woman reported a package was missing.
- suspicious activity on Main St. where officers made contact with a man who was asleep in his vehicle. He had an open container of beer in between his legs and said he’d only had a couple of sips. Officers didn’t see any signs of impairment.
- information on Oak Crest Ln. where officers were called for a man with a gunshot wound. The man had been released when officers arrived and he refused to talk about the incident.
- damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman’s vehicle hydroplaned and she lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road.
- suspicious activity on Emily Forest Way where a woman thought she heard a car alarm and a woman yelling.
- dispute on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman reported a woman she’s previously had issues with showed up at a residence.
- dispute on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman said another woman tried to get her to fight.
- theft by taking on Joff Ln. where a woman reported solar lights were missing.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Providence Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious man approached her and her friends.
- information on Jefferson Rd. where a woman tried to get puppies from a storm drain.
- information on Crooked Creek Village where officers were called for a follow-up regarding a possible missing person.
- simple assault and theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported another man tried to pay for engines with counterfeit money. The two reportedly got into an argument and the complainant said the other man threw a bottle at him and drove off with the engines.
- juvenile issue on Timber Ridge Dr. where a juvenile threw a cup after getting upset.
- dispute on Williams Rd. where officers were called for a dispute involving juveniles.
- theft by taking on Gunston Farm Rd. where a woman said a package was missing.
- theft by taking and dispute on Hale Ln. where two people argued and someone said a handbag was missing.
- welfare check on Marie Ct. where officers attempted to check on a man, but weren’t able to make contact with him.
- suspicious activity on Robbie Run where a woman saw people on her property.
WEST JACKSON
•welfare check on Duck Rd. where a man said he thought a woman might hurt herself. A deputy responded to the woman’s residence and reported that she appeared fine. She told the deputy she had no intention of harming herself.
•information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported that a male driver blocked a driveway and did burnouts in the roadway. The driver arrived on the scene and told the responding deputy he was recently arrested for driving 124 mph in a 45-mph zone. “It is clear the subject has no regard for his safety or other drivers,” the deputy wrote in the report.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman and her husband reportedly argued.
•suspicious activity on Laurel Cove Dr. where a male and female were seen entering a home. The homeowner, who was in Atlanta, said no one was supposed to be inside the residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a homeless man said someone placed a suitcase containing women’s clothes next to his tent in the woods.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle rolled into her car in congested traffic, striking the front bumper. She said she confronted the other driver, who denied striking her car and drove off.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman reportedly went to a home and told the residents that she had woken up on the side of the road and was unsure where she was.
•identity fraud on Jaxco Junction where a woman said an additional $2,300 was withdrawn from a check she’d previously written.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a man said he received boxes of edging that he did not order. The packages contained his address with different names listed on them.
•abuse, neglect or exploitation of an older adult or disabled person on Mandy Lane where adult protective services called the JCSO regarding concerns for a woman who visited an emergency room recently for a fall.
•abuse, neglect or exploitation of an older adult or disabled person on Charlie Smith Rd. where adult protective services called the JCSO regarding concerns about a woman who reportedly lives in a makeshift shed without a floor and needs food.
