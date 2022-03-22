A teenager was taken to the hospital last week after another driver drove over his foot in the Jefferson Academy parking lot.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on March 15 around 3:30 p.m.
According to the wreck report, a man drove too close to another vehicle and ran over someone's foot who was standing outside the vehicle. The incident report lists that victim as a 16-year-old male. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
The other driver did not stay on the scene. A report was made for failure to stop and render aid-felony.
MAN POINTS GUN DURING ARGUMENT
A man recently reported another man pointed a gun at him during an argument over money.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of aggravated assault on Athens St. A man said he and another man had argued over money and the man pointed a gun at him in a convenience store parking lot.
The complainant said the other man also called and threatened him saying "I'm going to kill you and you won't see your kids again."
Officers spoke with the other man, who denied pointing a gun during the argument.
Both men were given criminal trespass warnings.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- welfare check on Longview Dr. where someone reported a homeless woman was walking around in cold weather without shoes on. The woman made unusual statements and cursed at officers when they asked if they could help her. She was ultimately taken to a hospital.
- information on Dickson Dr. where a woman reported a delivery driver struck her dog.
- public indecency on Elrod Ave. where a man was arrested after reportedly masturbating outside a residence.
- information on Washington Pkwy. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with her estranged husband. He reportedly harassed the woman and stole toilet paper.
- death investigation on Storey Ln. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
- theft by taking-felony-articles from a vehicle and damage/injure/interfere with property of public utility on MLK Ave. where someone took a catalytic converter from a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority vehicle.
- lost/mislaid property on Dry Pond Rd. where two dealer tags were missing.
- information on Hoschton St. where a bus driver attempted to drop off a child, but no one was at the residence.
- wanted person located; no insurance; and possession of an open container of alcohol on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also found wine in a cup inside the vehicle.
- driving while unlicensed on Storey St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- hit and run on South Public Sq. where a heat pump and gas meter were hit and damaged by a vehicle. The driver was later returned to the scene and the complainant said he wouldn't press charges if she'd pay for the damages.
- theft by taking on Epps St. where someone took a U-Haul trailer.
- entering auto on Hog Mountain Rd. where someone took a firearm from a vehicle.
- theft by deception on Washington St. where a man reported a possible rental scam.
- wanted person located where officers arrested a woman they recognized because they knew she had a warrant.
- driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- deposit account fraud-felony on Grandville Ct. where a woman reported someone made several fraudulent purchases using her account.
- harassment by telecommunications on Martin St. where a woman reported her estranged husband sent her multiple text messages and calls.
- two-vehicle wreck with an injury on I-85 where two people were transported for suspected minor or visible injuries.
- manufacture, deliver, distribute, sell or possess controlled substances or marijuana and possession of drug-related objects on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested following an accident. Officers smelled marijuana in the man's vehicle and arrested him after finding the substance, along with two scales.
- financial identity fraud on Lake Crest Dr. where someone used a woman's account to make a purchase online.
- public drunkenness on Athens St. where a man was arrested after someone reported he was drunk outside a store and refused to leave.
- hit and run on I-85 where someone struck a construction billboard and left the scene.
- entering auto on Georgia Bell Ave. where a woman reported money was missing from her vehicle.
- simple battery on Red Bud Rd. where officers were called about a student being abused by her mother.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery-third degree on Lee St. where a woman reported someone forged and deposited a check.
- adult neglect and financial exploitation on M.L. King Dr. where a consultant reported they were concerned about the welfare of a person. Adult Protective Services was contacted to investigate.
- juvenile complaint on Washington St. where a student had suspected marijuana, a grinder and a digital scale.
- information on Hoschton St. where a student made a claim about sexual abuse to a school counselor.
