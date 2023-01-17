A teenager reportedly pulled a knife on someone in a parking lot of a Jefferson business.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Hwy. 129 on Jan. 8.
A woman said the 17-year-old teenager and another teenager, 15, approached her and another person in a parking lot after they parked. The 17-year-old reportedly asked if they had a problem, then pulled a knife out and opened it. The teens left when one of the alleged victims said they were calling the police.
The 15-year-old teen also struck one of the alleged victims in the head during a later encounter, knocking the phone out of his hand.
Officers planned to do a juvenile complaint on the 15-year-old for simple battery. They planned to take out two warrants on the 17-year-old for aggravated assault.
- animal restraint on Red Bud Rd. where a woman reported her puppy got loose and ran onto a neighbor's property and the neighbor threatened to kick the dog.
- information on Hiawassee Pt. where a woman reported a fire pit had a bullet hole in it.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a window was damaged.
- miscellaneous report on Fairfield Dr. where a man reported another man yelled at him while he let his dog walk off-leash.
- lost/mislaid property on Washington St. where a woman lost a wallet.
- information on Gordon St. where a woman reported finding a note and eggs on her vehicle. She also reported a suspicious incident at school involving a family member.
- reckless driving and driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving 99-miles-per-hour.
- information on Michelle Dr. where a woman reported missing mail.
- runaway-missing person on Soque Cir. where a man was reported missing, but he later returned to the residence.
- juvenile complaint on Sparrow Ct. where family members had a verbal dispute.
- reckless driving and racing on Damon Gause Bypass where two people were arrested after they were stopped for driving 112-115 miles-per-hour. Marijuana was also found in one of the vehicles.
- two-vehicle accident with one injury on Hwy. 11 South. One person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
- miscellaneous report on Heritage Ave. where a woman reported hearing commotion from a residence.
- animal restraint on Michelle Dr. where a woman said a dog chased her and bit her on the arm.
- lost/mislaid property on Isaiah Dr. where a tablet device was missing.
- theft of lost/mislaid property and financial transaction card fraud on Athens St. where a woman said her debit card was missing and someone used it to make purchases.
- theft by receiving stolen property on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. His license was also suspended.
- property damage on Washington St. where a woman reported a vehicle rear-ended her vehicle.
- wanted person located on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- identity theft on Washington St. where a woman said someone opened a bank account in her name.
- theft by taking on John B. Brooks Rd. where a guard reported someone took a computer and monitor from a business.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported someone opened multiple credit cards in her name.
- information on Bus. 129 where two people reported a man harassed them via phone.
- fraud on Lee St. where a woman reported her mail was opened.
- information on Sycamore St. where a woman reported a vehicle ran her off the roadway.
- damage to property on Cooley Ave. where a woman reported a fence was damaged.
- theft by taking-felony-automobile on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported a vehicle was taken after it was parked behind a business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.