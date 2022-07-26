A Lawrenceville teenager is safe after going missing while tubing at Hurricane Shoals Park in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office authorities were called to the park on Thursday (July 21) around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a missing person.
“Two 17-year old-females, who were from Lawrenceville, were going down the river on tube floats. One of the females exited the river at the bottom of Hurricane Shoals and the other female continued down the river,” according to a JCSO news release.
JCSO deputies attempted to locate the missing teen at Woods Bridge Road. An area resident was searching the wood line at the bridge and told a deputy he had heard a female yelling for help. Deputies were also placed at Hwy. 15 at the river bridge and the Brockton Road bridge.
The teen was able to exit the river around 10:30 p.m. near Smith Lane off of Apple Valley Road. She made her way to a residence for help.
“Other than being cold and frightened, the female was OK, returned to Hurricane Shoals where her mother and step-father were waiting,” the JCSO news release added.
“Many thanks to the deputies and staff of the JCSO, the Hurricane Shoals Park attendants, Jackson County EMA, Jefferson Fire Department, Maysville Rescue, Plainview Rescue, Georgia State Patrol and their Aviation Unit, and all who came out to assist in this search and rescue effort. This is a happy ending to what could have been tragic.”
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
•dispute on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over lawn clippings being left in the wood line.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took two pairs of sunglasses.
•entering auto on W. L. Williams Rd. where a woman said someone took cash and keys from her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Berea Rd. where a man reported seeing someone in his yard.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a man was served paperwork regarding a suspended license.
•criminal damage to property-second degree on Richmond Way where a dumpster fire was reported.
•information on Richmond Way where a man attempted to drop his children off with their mother, but she wasn’t there.
•civil matter on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman reported family members were at her residence and refused to leave. The incident is part of a custody dispute.
•damage to property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two ice cream machines were damaged.
•civil matter and warrant service on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a call about an eviction.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took sunglasses from a store.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident; driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 N where deputies stopped a woman believed to have been involved in a hit and run. She reportedly had slurred speech and swayed as she walked.
•civil matter on Glenn Fuller Cir. where deputies were called for an ongoing issue regarding an eviction.
•obedience to a traffic control device and DUI-alcohol on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested after he reportedly nearly struck an officer responding to a wreck call. The man was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
•criminal trespass on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a door was damaged.
•dispute on Waterworks Rd. where a couple argued and the man reported took guns out, but didn't threaten anyone.
•custody dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute over custody arrangements.
•suspicious activity on Waterworks Rd. where a man was walking on the side of the road.
•animal complaint on W. E. King Rd. where a man reported a dog was on his property.
•agency assist on Lewis Roberts Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a car that was flipped. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON
•agency assist on Hammond Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he was found not breathing.
•simple battery-family violence and reckless conduct on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman was arrested after firing a gun into the air and reportedly slapped a man in the face during a domestic dispute.
•suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman said someone contacted her on social media, offering money for sex.
•internal investigation on Stan Evans Dr. where an officer was asked to perform an inquiry into an incident involving a deputy.
•simple battery-family violence on Hickory Trail where a child reportedly had markings on them after a domestic dispute. A woman also reportedly grabbed a man by the arm during the dispute.
•suspicious activity on McCreery Rd. where a man was cited for driving a vehicle with extensive damage and no windshield.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. where someone reported a man was waving what appeared to be a firearm. The man said it was a cell phone.
•sexual exploitation of children on Park Dr. where a man reported an issue involving a child.
•dispute on Gray Field Ct. where a man reported his wife had left with a handgun after making odd comments. The woman denied wanting to harm herself or others.
•theft by taking on Whitney Rd. where a man said his medication was missing.
•simple battery on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly kicked another man and put him in a choke-hold. A woman was also reportedly elbowed in the face. The incident is part of an ongoing dispute.
•custody dispute on Harmony Grove Ln. where a woman reported her ex-husband wouldn’t let their children leave with her.
•mental person on River Mansion Dr. where a man was transported to the hospital for an evaluation after having a mental health episode.
•information on Hardin Terrace where a couple had a verbal argument.
•damage to property on Trotters Way where a woman said her fence was damaged.
•theft by taking on Brockton Loop where a man found his lawn mower that had been missing.
•suspicious activity on Slate Ave. where someone reported a door was open and a window was broken.
•driving without a license and improper stopping on roadway on I-85 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•dispute on Indian River Dr. where family members had a verbal argument.
•animal complaint on Red Bird Dr. where a deputy was bitten by a cat while trying to remove it from a residence for a woman who didn't want it inside.
•agency assist and possible overdose on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a juvenile was taken to NGMC Braselton after possibly taking over-the-counter pain medication, a sleep aid and laxatives.
•lost/found item on Mulberry Greens Ln. where someone found a baggie containing a clear, crystal substance.
•information on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman wanted legal information on changing door locks.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a woman said her children let an unknown male into their home while she was taking another child to camp. The juveniles called their mother, who told the man to leave.
•welfare check on W. O. Smith Rd. where deputies checked on a man who had been screaming. He said he was hungry and denied medical attention.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where gravel damaged a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 W where a woman said someone struck her vehicle in a parking lot.
MAYSVILLE
•criminal trespass on Old Miller Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after a woman said he was causing conflict.
•theft by taking on Plainview Rd. where a man said someone took buckets containing tools.
•criminal trespass on Mangum Bridge Rd. where someone saw a man inside a residence they own.
•burglary-first degree on Plainview Rd. where a man said someone forced a door open and took bus plates/bars.
•theft by taking and dispute on Unity Church Rd. where a man said someone stole a large amount of cash from him.
•agency assist on Hwy. 11 where deputies assisted the GSP with a three-vehicle wreck.
•runaway juvenile on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a juvenile left a residence. He was ultimately found and said he wanted to go with a sibling.
NICHOLSON
•warrant service on Christian Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
•information on Thunderwood Ct. where a woman thought someone was in her house who wasn’t supposed to be there.
•simple battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after allegedly attacking a family member, pushing another and damaging a door.
•damage to property on Sanford Dr. where a juvenile was transported to the hospital after an apparent outburst.
•civil matter on Christian Rd. where a man reported a dispute over a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported two people were standing in front of her fence with flashlights.
•theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported a stolen handgun.
•agency assist on Old Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Pine Ridge Pl. where a man reported sexual assault allegations that may have occurred out-of-state.
•suicide threats on Pine Ridge Pl. where a juvenile made comments about self-harm. A mobile crisis unit was called.
•damage to property on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought a former roommate had been returning to the property.
•lost/found item on Hwy. 441 S where a woman reported her wallet was missing.
•mental person on Thunderwood Ct. where a a woman agreed to go to the hospital for possible memory issues.
•suspicious activity on Tanner Ln. where a woman reported lights were on in an abandoned residence.
NORTH JACKSON
•dispute on Old State Rd. where a couple argued and one of them reportedly threw a glass of milk.
•runaway juvenile on Church St. where a juvenile left a residence, but later returned.
•suicide threats on Creekside Dr. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after reportedly taking 20 Xanax pills.
•lost/found item on Belmont Hwy. where a man reported his wallet was missing.
•criminal trespass on Old State Rd. where a man reportedly rode a lawn mower across a lawn on a property where he wasn't welcome.
•suspicious activity on Belmont Oaks Dr. where someone reported a vehicle had been parked at a location for several days.
•agency assist on Old State Rd. where a man was taken to NGMC Gainesville after he was seen on a property and appeared paranoid and hyper.
•suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man said someone was attempting to take his ATV.
•dispute on Guy Cooper Rd. where a woman reported family members were causing a scene.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where deputies assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle wreck involving injuries.
•suspicious activity on Spirit Lake Dr. where an alarm went off at a residence while the homeowners were out-of-town.
•threats on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man reportedly got upset after being laid-off from his job.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Belmont Oaks Dr. where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services in reference to possible exploitation.
•damage to property on Holly Springs Rd. where a mailbox was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man said a woman was asleep on his couch. He had forgotten that he'd given her permission.
•suspicious activity on Valentine Industrial Ext. where someone found a "shank" in a box at a distribution facility.
•civil matter on Mangum Ln. where a woman said a moving company damaged her property.
SOUTH JACKSON
•underage consumption/purchase/furnish/sale of an alcoholic beverage; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested after running off the road. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glazed, but refused to take a field sobriety test. Deputies also saw beer in his vehicle. The driver was under 21 years old.
•suspicious activity on Waterford Dr. where deputies made contact with a man who was asleep in a vehicle on the side of the road. The man admitted to drinking earlier and was given a ride to a residence.
•animal complaint on Keri Ln. where a man said a dog tried to attack him, so he shot at it.
•suspicious activity on Carolyn Rd. where a man reported his brother was missing after he didn’t show up for a gathering. Deputies also attempted to do a welfare check on the man, but weren’t able to make contact. The man also didn’t show up for work.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man was found lying on the roadway. Passersby saw him and did a sternum rub to wake him. The man told deputies he was tired. He reportedly didn’t appear to be under the influence, but there was a bottle of alcohol in the back of his vehicle. The man ultimately agreed to rest in a church parking lot.
•dispute on Commerce Rd. where a man said a woman struck an air conditioning unit with a hammer. She later reportedly sped off with the unit after the man removed it and placed it on the back of her truck.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where someone reported stolen sports equipment.
•information on Rapids Dr. where a woman wanted information regarding a custody dispute.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where a man was arrested after a vehicle accident.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•dispute on Robert Dr. where a woman reported a neighbor ran over a property marker.
•civil matter on River Chase where a man wanted an escort to pick up his medication.
•mental person on Michigan Cir. where a man apparently had a mental episode. Deputies were later called again for the man after he reportedly pushed someone and barricaded himself in a room. He reportedly charged at deputies and was taken to the ground. He was taken to NGMC Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man reported a woman he didn’t know showed up at his residence with a firearm on her.
•warrant service on Legacy Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave a residence. He was ultimately arrested for a warrant.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was transported after choking while eating. She was alter and walking around when deputies arrived.
•dispute on Viper Ln. where a man said another man struck him and grabbed him by the throat.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a tractor-trailer came into his lane, damaging a side mirror on his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 W where a man was taken to NGMC Barrow after he appeared confused.
•damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a vehicle damaged a cable and post in his driveway.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a store employee reported a customer made inappropriate comments toward her.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Maverick Dr. to a vehicle accident with injuries. Both drivers were reportedly transported to the hospital.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she believed she had a seizure while driving and struck a wooden fence, damaging both the fence and her vehicle. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Mead Ct. where a man reportedly got into an altercation with a woman who was heard screaming for help. The two were later located, but the woman said she was fine and denied screaming out for help.
•theft on Bentwater Way where a diesel fuel pump was reported stolen.
•fraud on Curk Roberts Rd. where a dog breeder said a man used a counterfeit check to pay $3,000 for two puppies.
•simple battery and family violence on Skyland Dr. where a man said his grandmother struck him in the face three times as he argued with his mother.
