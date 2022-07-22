A Lawrenceville teenager is safe after going missing while tubing at Hurricane Shoals Park in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office authorities were called to the park on Thursday (July 21) around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a missing person.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A Lawrenceville teenager is safe after going missing while tubing at Hurricane Shoals Park in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office authorities were called to the park on Thursday (July 21) around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a missing person.
“Two 17-year old-females, who were from Lawrenceville, were going down the river on tube floats. One of the females exited the river at the bottom of Hurricane Shoals and the other female continued down the river,” according to a JCSO news release.
JCSO deputies attempted to locate the missing teen at Woods Bridge Road. An area resident was searching the wood line at the bridge and told a deputy he had heard a female yelling for help. Deputies were also placed at Hwy. 15 at the river bridge and the Brockton Road bridge.
The teen was able to exit the river around 10:30 p.m. near Smith Lane off of Apple Valley Road. She made her way to a residence for help.
“Other than being cold and frightened, the female was OK, returned to Hurricane Shoals where her mother and step-father were waiting,” the JCSO news release added.
“Many thanks to the deputies and staff of the JCSO, the Hurricane Shoals Park attendants, Jackson County EMA, Jefferson Fire Department, Maysville Rescue, Plainview Rescue, Georgia State Patrol and their Aviation Unit, and all who came out to assist in this search and rescue effort. This is a happy ending to what could have been tragic.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.