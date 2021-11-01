Two incidents requiring a police response were reported recently at SK Battery.
On Wednesday, October 20, Commerce Police Department officers responded to the business on Steve Reynolds Pkwy. where a subcontracting company employee reported the theft of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) that was used to move around on the job site.
Later on in the day another subcontracting company employee was seen riding around on the stolen ATV and it was determined this same person had stolen tools from other people working at the site.
In the second incident on Wednesday, October 27, officers responded to the site where a female had reported an ex-employee was at the front gate in a vehicle full of guns and he was making threats against a current employee.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•hit and run; duty to stop at or return to the scene of an accident at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man asleep in the sleeper berth of his semi-truck reported his truck received damage to the front area when it was struck by the driver of another truck that left the scene.
•battery at a Hood St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a physical dispute between her grandson and granddaughter.
•abandoned vehicle in the roadway on Rice St. at Springs St., Commerce.
•warrant executed and criminal trespass at a Hood St., Commerce, residence, where a 20-year-old man was on the property and he was not supposed to be there.
•battery at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence, where a dispute between a man and his friend’s mother was reported.
•possession and use of drug-related objects at Commerce Wash House, North Elm St., Commerce, where a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was sitting outside with a glass meth pipe.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on South Broad St. at Madison St., Commerce, where the driver of a pick-up truck had struck a utility pole.
•warrant executed on Ila Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a motor-vehicle accident was reported.
