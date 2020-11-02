The manager of a Commerce business recently reported theft by taking and criminal trespass to the Commerce Police Department.
The manager of Statewide Towing on Harris St. told officer he had noticed several items kept coming up missing from his inventory.
He told officers he found an area in the fence where someone had intentionally cut a section out and he found a wheelbarrow hidden in the area.
The complainant stated he installed several trail cameras and on October 29 he received an alert on his phone which depicted a male entering through the cut area in the fence.
Officers were able to locate a Honda Accord in the area that was believed to be used in removing the stolen items. During an inventory of the car officers located a cell phone and a wallet that contained several credit/debit cards, a Social Security card and a Georgia driver’s license, all with the same man’s name on them.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•information report at a Pine St., Commerce, residence, where a tree service owner reported he was cutting a tree down at this residence when a limb fell striking the power lines, causing a power outage.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) at a South Broad St., Commerce, apartment complex, where a man was reportedly doing damage to the fence and yard.
•no insurance on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 59, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant served at a Madison St., Commerce, residence, where a verbal dispute was reported.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident at Ollie’s Distribution Center, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where an employee reported her vehicle had been struck while parked at this location.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Glencrest Dr., Commerce, residence, where a 62-year-old female was found unresponsive.
•burglary at an Orchard Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone had entered her residence and swapped out a space heater.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a stop sign on North Broad St. at Washington St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) refusal, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid driver’s license on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
