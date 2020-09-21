Arcade Police Department officers responded to a Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, residence on Saturday, September 19, where a man reported theft by deception.
He told officers his wife had sent people claiming they represented Garmon GPS money on two occasions totaling $499. He said they were closing out their bank accounts.
In a second theft by deception incident, a man reported someone had entered his rental house on Arcade Park St. and left a copy of a rental agreement with his name on it as the landlord and a victim’s name as the tenant.
He told officers he had never heard of the victim, did not know her, and had never met her. He said the paperwork was found by his new tenant.
He advised the rental agreement was accompanied by a letter from the female victim with her phone number.
When contacted the female victim described the man she met to an officer and the description did not match that of the landlord. The victim told officers she paid the man a $600 deposit plus $600 for the first months rent.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•suspended registration, driving with an expired driver’s license and no insurance on Hwy. 1129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Rock Forge Lane, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a vehicle in his driveway and two people exited the vehicle. The complainant said when he confronted the people they left abruptly.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a person on Segars St., Jefferson.
•suspicious incident at Poplar Springs Baptist Church where the front door was found unsecured.
•agency assist on Winder Hwy. at Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a vehicle had broken down.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a female in a minivan was parked.
•suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 South at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•illegal burn at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man was burning a pile of brush behind his property.
•suspicious incident at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a female employee reported when she was sweeping the parking lot a male came out from behind the store and when he saw her he ran back behind the store and into the woods.
•theft by taking at a Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had stolen two of his trail cameras off his property.
•assist medical unit at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man having trouble breathing was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•verbal dispute at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence, between a female and her mother.
•suspicious incident at a Hightower Ct., Jefferson, location, where property was being cleared.
•harassing communications at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where an individual was attempting to repossess a vehicle.
•civil matter at an Arcade Park St., Jefferson, residence.
•suspended registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 S. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery at a Arcade City Park, Arcade Park St., Jefferson, where juveniles were reportedly fighting.
•verbal dispute at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, between tow men.
•civil matter at an Old Georgia 82, Jefferson, residence.
