A Comer man reported a theft by deception incident to the Jefferson Police Department on Sunday, January 10.
The complainant stated he went to a MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, to drop off a Glock 19 9mm gun and pick up the money being used to purchase the gun from him.
He told officers he had been in contact with the gun buyer on SnapChat and after the buyer had asked him to meet at two other Jefferson locations he had been asked to meet at the MLK Jr. Dr. residence.
The complainant stated he dropped the gun off in the carport of the residence and picked up a cigarette package that contained the money and as he was looking at the money a man, suspected to be the buyer, pointed a green light at him that was attached to a firearm and he ran to his car, leaving the location.
Two witnesses with the complainant verified the information and stated the unknown man moved from the woods at the rear of the carport area.
The complainant stated he snapchatted the buyer after the transaction telling the buyer how sketchy the transaction was and that the money was fake. The complainant stated the buyer admitted it was him with the green light and he had the Glock that was dropped off and then he blocked the complainant on SnapChat.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at Jefferson Middle School, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where, on two separate occasions, theft of traffic cones was reported from the rear parking lot.
•theft by shoplifting at AT&T, Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman reported took a set of headphones and left the store without paying for them.
•strongarm – aggravated assault Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and battery – DVA at a Fairfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a reported an incident between her and her boyfriend.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported a box containing 10 Swiss army knives, a Gerber knife and two Kershaw knives had been stolen from her booth.
•simple battery – DVA at a Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported “just a little domestic violence.”
•theft by conversion – financial institution property at Commercial Steel Company Inc., Apex Dr., Jefferson, where the business owner was accusing a secretary of putting down hours she was working that she was not actually working and taking cash advances from the business account.
•theft by taking an automobile at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man said he left his car running in the parking lot and when he came out three minutes later he found his car was gone.
•miscellaneous report at the Jefferson Recreation Department, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where an injured deer in the roadway was reported.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 North at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where someone reported a man was attempting to break into a truck in the area.
•miscellaneous incident at Arby’s, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute about a vehicle being “booted” was reported.
•information report at a Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman wanted to have her parents removed from the residence after they came to take the complainant and her children back to Florida due to the stepdad’s drug addiction.
•information report at a Persimmon Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a suicide threat was reported.
•fraudulent attempt to obtain refunds at a Redtail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she received a call from someone stating her Social Security information had been compromised. She said they asked her for the last four digits of her SSN and the spelling of her name. She said they also told her that her car was found in Texas with drugs in it and she then realized it was a scam.
•damage to property at a Danielsville St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her car had been vandalized. She said it had been egged and keyed.
•information report on Mahaffey St. at Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was stuck on the railroad tracks.
•information report at a Lillian Way, Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious person was reported.
•false report of a crime at a Hidden Lakes Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his truck as stolen to a Jefferson Police Department officer who was at the residence in regards to the truck being crashed into a ditch in Pendergrass. The man later admitted to a Pendergrass Police Department officer that he crashed the truck, but he didn’t remember how.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Persimmon Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was between a woman and her son.
•lost/mislaid property at a Borders St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•theft by taking at Apria Healthcare, Enterprise Dr., Jefferson, where an employee reported the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•simple assault at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a shuttle driver and a truck driver and the truck driver reportedly pointed gun at the shuttle driver.
