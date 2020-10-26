Six incidents of theft by taking were reported to the Commerce Police Department during the past week, including:
•theft by taking at the Texaco on South Broad St., Commerce, where two men reportedly took two cartons of cigarettes and exited the store without paying after a debit card the two attempted to use was declined.
•theft by taking at an Orchard Cir., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his chainsaw and pole saw were stolen from under his carport.
•theft by taking at an Orchard Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man took two sets of speakers, a CD changes and a cassette changer, but had not returned with her money to pay for the items.
•theft by taking at a Park St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported some of her medications missing.
•theft by taking at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her chainsaw missing from her garage.
•theft by taking at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her car had been stolen. She said she didn’t know the car was even missing until Clarke County dispatch called to tell her the vehicle had been involved in a wreck and persons were arrested at the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) refusal, open container violation, no insurance, violation of conditions on a limited driving permit and brake lights/signal device requirements violation on North Broad St. at Line St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Clayton St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor was hanging over his fence cutting branches off a tree on her property.
•domestic dispute at a Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
•domestic dispute at the BP on Paula St., Commerce, between a woman and her husband.
•information report at a Jefferson St., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported involving several individuals attempting to fight the male complainant.
•trafficking in cocaine, illegals drugs, marijuana or other controlled substances, possession of amphetamine, DUI – alcohol/controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, wrong class of driver’s license, open container violation and attempt to purchase alcohol under age 21 on Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a male and a female had possibly stolen items from the store.
•burglary at Tyler’s Paint and Body, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported video showed a man enter one of the shop’s car bays with a bag and later exit the building with several items, including a cordless impact wrench, spray gun, air regulator and jump box.
•gasoline drive-off at Petro Express, South Elm St., Commerce, where a drive in a truck left without paying for over $88 in diesel fuel.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Barber St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her SCCY Industries 9 mm firearm had been stolen out of her vehicle.
•warrant served at Stinson’s Tire Service, South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was initiated.
•criminal trespass at a Lindsey Ct., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she came home to find her top door lock had been drilled into and damaged beyond repair.
•maintaining a disorderly house and domestic dispute at a Heritage Hills, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported there was an ongoing issue between a couple in one of the units. The complainant stated there was constant “yelling or banging” and at one point she believed the male half of the couple was having his head “bashed into a wall due to loud thumps followed by him crying.”
•suicide threat/attempt at a Park St., Commerce, residence.
•trespass at a Laura Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported another man with a valid criminal trespass waning was trespassing on his property.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and speeding at the Methadone Clinic, Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding and suspended registration at Snyder Tire, Old Maysville Rd. at Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
