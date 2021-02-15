Theft by taking reported at Bell’s Food Market recently.
A woman reported she allowed her son to driver her car to work at the Washington St. business on Jan. 30 and when he drove the car home he noticed the car was not running or sounding right.
She said they drove the car to a local garage and were told the catalytic converter was missing.
Video at Bell’s showed two individuals in a vehicle “working” on the complainant’s car, jacking up the right side of the vehicle to access the catalytic converter. After about three minutes, the two put things back in their car and then they got back in their car and drove out of the parking lot.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report at a Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson, home, where a homeowner reported smoke in the house.
•accidental damage on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where pieces of a couch fell out of truck and was struck by another driver.
•information report on Evergreen Way, Jefferson, where people were reportedly riding four-wheelers on the street.
•theft by deception on Spinner Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported being scammed by someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
•information report on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported something that came off a trailer in front of her struck the right front of her vehicle causing the right front tire to go flat.
•driving while unlicensed and leaving the scene of an accident; hit and run on Hoschton St., Jefferson, where a woman reported striking another vehicle that ran the stop sign at the intersection with Old Pendergrass Rd. and the other driver left the scene.
•financial identity fraud on Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported after his wallet went missing several of his credit cards had been used or had been attempted to be used.
•miscellaneous at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported between a man and a vendor that sold him a damaged TV.
•theft by taking on Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, where a man reported the tag missing off his truck.
•information report on Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•criminal trespass on Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his cell phone and Facebook page had been hacked and someone was threatening to post nude photos and send them via Facebook to his friends and family.
•harassment at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a female employee reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
•information report on Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she received a letter that she received over $9,200 in unemployment, but she had never received unemployment benefits and someone unknown to her had used her information to obtain the benefits.
•information report on Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where threats had been received about a fight involving a gun.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his bank debit card missing and he believed he had dropped it on the ground at this location.
•identity theft on Bobbin Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported receiving a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor stating someone received $15,000 in unemployment benefits using his Social Security number.
•information report on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a man had sent an email to the Jefferson Police Department advising someone was threatening to kill him.
•information report at Burger King, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vehicle was on fire in the parking lot.
•information report on Watersedge Ct., Jefferson, where a couple reported a tag stolen.
•civil matter at Curry Creek Shell, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a man was refusing to return a borrowed vehicle.
•possession of marijuana and speeding on Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Elberta Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported money missing from her bank savings account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.