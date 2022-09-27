The Commerce Police Department was recently called for a number of theft/fraud reports, including:
•theft by taking on South Broad St. where a man said a group of people took cigarillos and a Mountain Dew from a convenience store without paying.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Commerce Police Department was recently called for a number of theft/fraud reports, including:
•theft by taking on South Broad St. where a man said a group of people took cigarillos and a Mountain Dew from a convenience store without paying.
•financial transaction card fraud on Homer Rd. where a woman was arrested after trying to use someone else’s debit card at a restaurant.
•theft by shoplifting on South Elm St. where a man took a bottle of Hennessey from a store without paying. The suspect had previously taken Hennessey and Malibu Rum from the store, but was chased down by a customer.
•theft by taking on MLK Jr. Dr. where a man said a wreath was missing from his mother’s gravesite.
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
•reckless driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving without a valid license and speeding on Old Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•failure to stop at a stop sign and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe on South Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly admitted to drinking two beers and an officer was called to conduct a field sobriety test.
•driving without a valid license and expired registration on North Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•speeding and driving without a valid license on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Northview Dr. where a woman reported a dispute with a towing company employee. The employee reportedly posted a video of her on social media and people commented with her name and the city she resides in.
•damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where someone reported damage in a parking lot.
•domestic dispute on Willoughby Homes where two people had a custody dispute.
•information on South Elm St. where a man reported he didn’t receive his final paycheck.
•domestic dispute on South Elm St. where a woman said a man broke a vehicle side mirror and threatened her.
•warrant served on North Elm St. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
•disorderly conduct on Highland Estates where a juvenile reportedly screamed and punched a wall after getting upset about their cell phone being taken away.
•information on Ila Rd. where a juvenile reported a family member had threatened him. The family member denied it and said nothing physical occurred.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.