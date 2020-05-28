Theft and possession of marijuana were among a handful of incidents recently reported by the Jefferson police.
Incidents the department responded to include:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a man reported multiple knives and a flashlight were taken from his locked booth at the Pendergrass Flea Market while the facility underwent renovations. The incident report also noted several other complaints of stolen merchandize at the flea market during remodeling.
•possession of marijuana and tag light violation on Hwy. 129 where a motorist was charged with both infractions after a traffic stop.
•burglary on Danielsville St. where a man reported that a pistol was stolen, while other items, including his wife’s wedding band, were taken from different places in the house and placed on the couch.
•burglary on Athens St. where a diagnostic computer worth $30,000 was possibly stolen from a business.
•hit-and-run on Railroad St. where the driver of a van reportedly backed into an SUV at an apartment and fled the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.