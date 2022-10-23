The Commerce Police Department responded on Oct. 18 to the theft of a compact track loader at the I-85 northbound off-ramp.
A man reported that his company’s loader was gone, which was worth about $60,000 to $80,000.
He also said that there weren’t any employees or other companies who picked up the loader.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the CPD included:
- burglary-first degree (felony) on Crossing Place where officers responded to a residential burglary. Stolen items included rings, two TV’s, a PS4 and miscellaneous games.
- warrant served on Ila Rd. where a man with a warrant out of Jackson County was arrested at a gas station.
- criminal trespass on Georgia Ave. where a man continued to return to a woman’s residence asking for money after being paid for lawn care.
- civil matter on Wood St. where a woman requested a temporary protection order.
- driving with a suspended or revoked license on South Elm St. where a woman was arrested at a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license on I-85 S where a man was arrested following a traffic accident with no injuries.
- warrant served on Hwy. 441 where a man with a warrant out of Oglethorpe County was arrested at a traffic stop.
- reckless driving and speeding on Hwy. 441 and W.E. King Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Bowden St. where a pizza delivery driver struck a mailbox when backing out of a driveway.
- driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; and failure to maintain lane on Ridgeway Church Rd. and Mount Olive Rd. where a man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch. He reported no injuries.
- harassing communications on North Broad St. where a woman reported a Facebook post from a woman who had entered her parents’ property, followed her and drove around her place of work.
