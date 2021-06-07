On Friday, May 28, Arcade Police Department officers were called out to a theft by taking on Hightower Trl.
A man reported someone had stolen firewood and his septic tank overfill alarm, as well as pulled up the electrical wire to his septic tank at a vacant residence.
He said someone also threw garbage in the driveway and he had picked it up.
The complainant said he planned to move to the residence soon.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•suspicious incident at Beyond Words Baptist Church, Arcade Park St., where a side door was found unsecured.
•suspicious incident on Grace Dr., where a suspicious vehicle was observed in the area.
•assist motorist with moving a broken-down vehicle out of the roadway on Business Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South.
•simple assault at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a physical domestic dispute involving a female, her brother, her grandfather and her grandmother was reported.
•suspicious incident at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Athens Hwy., where a side door was found unsecured.
•assist medical unit at Peace Place Thrift Store, Hwy. 82 South.
•assist medical unit at a Carlton Way residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•abandoned vehicle in the cul-de-sac on Hightower Trl., where a go-kart was found.
•noise complaint at a Hidden Oaks Ln. residence, where loud music was reported.
•theft by taking at a Hightower Trl. residence, where a cell phone was reportedly taken from a man’s mailbox.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Park, Arcade Park St., where people in two cars were believed to be smoking marijuana.
•suspicious incident at Depot Tavern, Peppers St., where loud music was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device on Hwy. 129 North at Business Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Trl., where a woman reported someone was tapping on her front door and rear window.
•simple battery and criminal trespass at a Windy Hill Ct. residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend had punctured the tires on her vehicle.
•death investigation at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a hospice patient was unresponsive.
•animal complaint on Rock Forge Rd. at Stone Rd., where a dog was reportedly walking on the railroad tracks.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. at Hickory Trl., where someone reported hearing someone whispering in the woods about someone threatening to shoot somebody.
