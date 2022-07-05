The Commerce Police Department recently reported a number of theft-related incidents, including:
- theft by receiving stolen property-felony on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after he was stopped while driving a stolen box truck.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where someone took a Bluetooth speaker and headphones, along with a key ring, without paying.
- financial transaction card forgery on Ila Rd. where a woman lost her wallet and later noticed transactions from her bank account.
- theft by taking on S. Elm St. where a woman reported someone stole a wallet out of her vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- driving without a valid license and failure to yield when entering roadway on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested for driving without a license after a vehicle accident.
- civil matter on Pine Ave. where two people had an argument and one of them reportedly punched a hole in a wall.
- driving without a valid license and speeding on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license on I-85 S where a man was arrested fro driving without a license after a vehicle accident.
- information on Medical Center Dr. where someone spray-painted on the side of a building and truck.
- criminal trespass on Maysville Rd. where a woman said someone threw an apple at her vehicle, causing damage to the mirror. The other driver denied throwing anything.
