The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a number of thefts, including:

  • theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man stole approximately 10 hats.
  • theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman stole items from a store.
  • theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported that two men stole at least 11 hats.
  • theft by taking on W.E. King Rd. where a man reported that his vehicle was stolen.
  • theft by taking on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman reported that a Husqvarna backpack blower was stolen from her front porch.
  • theft by taking on Cotton Gin Row where eight windows were reported stolen from a construction property.
  • burglary-first degree; criminal trespass; and theft by taking on Winding Vine Ln. where a woman said that someone stole a saw; three bathroom vanity tops with sinks; an air compressor; nine interior doors; five sink faucets; and various tools.
  • theft by taking on Holly Springs Road where a man said his vehicle was stolen from the area.
  • theft by taking on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman reported that her dog was stolen.
  • theft by taking on Nowhere Ln. where a man said that his son stole his pressure washer.
  • burglary on Pond Ct. where a total of 28 windows valued at $6,440 were reportedly stolen from multiple houses under construction. Hoschton police later reported finding a U-haul containing multiple stolen windows.
  • theft on Meadow Lake Terrace where two AR-15 magazines were reportedly stolen.
  • theft on Durham Dr. where a 17-year-old was reportedly scammed out of $400 by a man claiming to have a warrant for his arrest. According to the incident report, the man, who identified himself as “Sgt. Michael Owens” from the JCSO, said he had a bench warrant for the teen’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. Nobody by that name works for the sheriff’s office, according to the report. The teen was told to pay $400 via Cash App to “take care of the warrant.” After sending the money, the man then told him he “had just lost $400 and he had been scammed.” The man then hung up on him.

