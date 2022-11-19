The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a number of thefts, including:
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man stole approximately 10 hats.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman stole items from a store.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported that two men stole at least 11 hats.
- theft by taking on W.E. King Rd. where a man reported that his vehicle was stolen.
- theft by taking on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman reported that a Husqvarna backpack blower was stolen from her front porch.
- theft by taking on Cotton Gin Row where eight windows were reported stolen from a construction property.
- burglary-first degree; criminal trespass; and theft by taking on Winding Vine Ln. where a woman said that someone stole a saw; three bathroom vanity tops with sinks; an air compressor; nine interior doors; five sink faucets; and various tools.
- theft by taking on Holly Springs Road where a man said his vehicle was stolen from the area.
- theft by taking on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman reported that her dog was stolen.
- theft by taking on Nowhere Ln. where a man said that his son stole his pressure washer.
- burglary on Pond Ct. where a total of 28 windows valued at $6,440 were reportedly stolen from multiple houses under construction. Hoschton police later reported finding a U-haul containing multiple stolen windows.
- theft on Meadow Lake Terrace where two AR-15 magazines were reportedly stolen.
- theft on Durham Dr. where a 17-year-old was reportedly scammed out of $400 by a man claiming to have a warrant for his arrest. According to the incident report, the man, who identified himself as “Sgt. Michael Owens” from the JCSO, said he had a bench warrant for the teen’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. Nobody by that name works for the sheriff’s office, according to the report. The teen was told to pay $400 via Cash App to “take care of the warrant.” After sending the money, the man then told him he “had just lost $400 and he had been scammed.” The man then hung up on him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where a man reported seeing a drone flying around the business he worked at.
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 and Fred Loggins Rd. where an officer helped the Georgia State Patrol with an accident.
- harassing communications on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man reported receiving threatening messages from an evicted resident.
- accident with a deer/animal on I-85 S where a driver hit a deer, causing damage to his vehicle’s left front bumper and left side panel door.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer documented a conversation the counselor had with a student.
- civil matter on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man reported having a civil dispute with his landlord.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an administrator provided screenshots of messages a student was receiving from other students.
- juvenile issue on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported that her granddaughter was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
- insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles; driving motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration; and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 and Hwy. 326 where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 82 N and Barber Rd. where man hit a deer, causing damage to his vehicle’s driver-side front fender and headlight.
- insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 15 and B. Wilson Rd. where a woman was cited at a traffic stop.
- warrant service; driving while license suspended/revoked; and windshields/front door cracked/tinted/certain materials prohibited on Hwy. 441 and Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man was served a notice of suspension and another man was arrested with a warrant out of Dooly County.
- abandoned vehicle on I-85 N where a vehicle was parked on the roadway shoulder.
- accident with a deer/animal on I-85 S where a man hit a deer, causing damage to his vehicle’s left front bumper and left side panel door.
- dispute on Hwy. 334 where a man reported that a truck driver was refusing to leave.
- dissemination through a computer or computer network of information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a staff member received a threat on social media.
JEFFERSON
- abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 and Ethridge Rd. where an officer saw a vehicle sitting partially in the roadway with no lights on.
- VIN verification on Winder Hwy. where an officer filled out paperwork for a vehicle.
- information on Doster Rd. and Hwy. 124 where a woman reported that building materials fell of the bed of a truck and made contact with her vehicle.
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone was on school property without permission.
- suspicious activity on McClure Industrial Dr. where someone found marijuana in the parking lot and in an associate’s vehicle on an earlier date.
- civil matter on Lavender Rd. where two people fought over a vehicle.
- damage to property and damage to vehicle on Ethridge Rd. and Ellis Banks Rd. where a vehicle struck a fire hydrant.
- dispute on Trotters Trace Rd. where a girlfriend and boyfriend had a verbal argument.
- dispute on Baker Pond Ct. where a man reported that another man entered his residence and said he had a problem with some soil erosion.
- criminal trespass on Elliott Smith Rd. where a man came on to the property without permission.
- agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. and Marshall Clark Rd. where an officer helped EMS and the GSP with a single vehicle collision.
- damage to vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. and Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman’s vehicle overturned and rolled into a ditch. The woman reported no injuries.
- civil matter on Rucker Rd. where a man was shooting his gun late at night.
- warrant service on Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop with a warrant out of the Lawrenceville Police Department.
- driving while license suspended/revoked on Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
- mental subject on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man said his daughter was calling for help from his neighbor’s backyard, but the officer and medical personnel did not see or hear her.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 11 and Jackson Trail Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing damage to the front passenger side of his vehicle.
- welfare check and mental subject on Athens Hwy. where a man was concerned for his mother’s wellbeing and overheard her fighting with her husband. The mother said there were no issues or domestic disputes.
- dispute on Ethridge Rd. where a woman and man argued. The man didn’t want to leave the residence.
- death investigation (non-murder) on River Mansion Dr. where a woman had no pulse.
- mental subject on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where an officer transported a man to Piedmont Athens Regional for a mental health evaluation.
- suspicious activity on McCreery Rd. where a woman could not locate the man she was camping with. He later responded to messages and was OK.
- obstruction of officers on Stan Evans Dr. where a prisoner struggled with officers, obstructing them from their duties.
- suicide threats and custody dispute on M. L. King Dr. where a woman said that she received phone calls and messages from the father of her child who said he wanted to harm himself.
- financial transaction card fraud and information on Flagstone Ave. where a man rejected a package because it was damaged and he did not receive a refund because the package was returned to a FedEx hub instead of the manufacturer.
- dispute on Trotters Trace Rd. where a girlfriend and boyfriend had a verbal argument.
- overdue motorist on Smokey Hollow Rd. where a couple reported that they hadn’t heard from their son yet. He later texted them and was OK.
- welfare check on Roller Mill Dr. where a man requested an officer to check on his son. The son was OK.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman was found unresponsive.
- loitering or prowling on Hwy. 11 where a suspicious man was found on the property. The man was urinating behind the building and sleeping in the parking lot.
- accident with a deer/animal on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to the front of her vehicle.
- welfare check on Lebanon Church Rd. where a woman requested a check on her family member. The family member was OK.
- dispute on Gilbert Rd. where two roommates had a verbal argument.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 S where a woman requested a check on her nephew. The nephew was OK.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. and Jefferson River Rd. where a man was reportedly walking down the road and yelling at cars.
- accident with a deer/animal on Doster Rd. and Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman struck a deer. No damage was reported.
- welfare check on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman was concerned about her granddaughter and grandson. They were OK.
- information on High Falls Ct. where a woman reported that her neighbor’s child ran onto her property and touched her nutcracker.
- information on P. J. Roberts Rd. where a man said that a woman was attempting to defraud him after she purchased his $900,000 home with a loan and tried to file tax returns for payment.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman heard a loud bang on her front door.
- accident with a deer/animal on Unity Church Rd. and Myrtle Dr. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s front area, radiator and transmission.
- agency assist on Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 82 Spur where an officer helped the Maysville Police Department with an accident.
- information on Holly Springs Rd. (Gillsville) where a man reported that his vehicle tag was linked to a ticket in New Jersey, but he had turned in the tag to the tag office in 2021.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. and Old Kings Bridge Rd. where an officer helped the GSP with an accident.
- civil matter on Hwy. 441 S where a man refused to leave the property.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported that there were three people behind her shop with flashlights.
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman was yelling at a family and wouldn’t stop.
- welfare check on Hawks Ct. where a man requested a check on his friend who had made comments about being depressed and harming herself. She was OK.
- disorderly conduct on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported that a male neighbor was outside her residence yelling and swearing obscenities at her.
- simple battery and criminal trespass on Hwy. 441 where a group of people had an argument.
- civil matter on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a man reported that his son stole a tree stand from the property.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 441 N and Jennings Ln. where a man hit a deer, causing disabling front end damage to his vehicle.
- dispute on Autumn Dr. where a woman had a verbal argument with her boyfriend.
NORTH JACKSON
- juvenile issue on Hwy. 129 where a woman said that her son stole power tools that belonged to her deceased husband.
- accident with a deer/animal on Old State Rd. where a woman hit a dog, causing minor damage to her vehicle’s front bumper. The dog was OK and returned to the owner.
- lost/found item on Block of Pocket Rd. where a man found multiple FedEx boxes with contents in the woods. The boxes were returned to a FedEx associate.
- damage to vehicle on Hwy. 129 and Main St. where two vehicles collided.
- dispute on Old State Rd. where a woman had an argument with someone driving and asked to be let out of the car.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman reported that her boyfriend slapped her; grabbed her; pulled her out of bed; poured milk and mouthwash on her head; scalded her by turning the shower’s hot water all the way up; pushed her down to the ground repeatedly; bit her left arm; and sprayed shampoo and conditioner inside her vehicle.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; driving while license suspended; and taillight violation on Holly Springs Rd. and Langford Rd. where a woman was arrested at a traffic stop with a warrant out of Hall County.
- accident with a deer/animal on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext. where a man hit a dead deer.
- identity fraud on Emily Forest Way where a man’s SSN and driver’s license were compromised through a Facebook scam by a woman claiming to be a federal grant attorney with the Department of Treasury. He had also sent $100.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where an officer responded to a report about a possible inappropriate incident involving a juvenile.
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; driving while license is suspended/revoked; turn signal; and going inside guard line with a weapon, liquor or drugs on Forest Lake Rd. where three people were arrested at a traffic stop.
- terroristic threats and acts on Pond Fork Church Rd. where someone was arrested for intimidation.
SOUTH JACKSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Roquemore Rd. where a woman was found deceased in her bed.
- VIN verification on Commerce Rd. where the officer completed the paperwork for a trailer.
- warrant service on Bob Holman Rd. where an officer arrested a man with a warrant out of Clarke County.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 S and Hwy. 330 where an officer helped EMS, Fire and Rescue and the GSP with a three-car accident.
- missing person on Timber Ridge Dr. where a woman reported that her father was missing. A Mattie’s Call was given to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for dispatch.
- warrant service on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a man was arrested with a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a woman and man had an argument. He said she was not allowed on the property.
- accident with a deer/animal on Commerce Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing front end damage to his vehicle.
- accident with a deer/animal on Jefferson Rd. and J. T. Elrod Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing damage to the font and left side of his vehicle.
- accident with a deer/animal on Jefferson Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to the front of her vehicle.
- dispute on Nowhere Ln. where a man said that his son damaged walls and knocked items down in the residence.
- simple battery on Commerce Rd. where a man shouted at, pushed and threatened another man.
- vehicle taken without permission on Nowhere Ln. where a woman said that her son took her vehicle.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 129 and J. T. Elrod Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing damage to his vehicle’s driver-side door.
- animal complaint on Fuller Rd. where a woman reported that there was a dog chasing and scaring two small children.
- terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported that another woman had been harassing and threatening her.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a woman said someone in a truck pulled into the driveway of the home she rented. The man in the truck said he was the owner of a construction company and was working on the property next door. He said the property owner owned both the residence next door and the woman's residence.
•information on Wayside Terrace where an upset parent reportedly got caught in the door of a school bus while approaching the vehicle. The bus driver had attempted to close the door as the woman approached. The woman was reportedly angry at the bus driver for not dropping off her daughter when she initially drove past the bus stop. The bus driver said she could not drop the child off if no parent was present.
•suspicious activity on Hancock Place where a woman said people in a car offered her daughter a ride home. The woman said she was concerned because the people did not live in the subdivision.
•fraud on Williams Ct. where a woman provided her driver’s license identification and social security number online, believing she was dealing with the Geek Squad, through which she has protective services.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student referenced possible abuse in the past.
•simple battery and family violence on Dumar Lane where a juvenile was arrested and sent to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville for reportedly hitting his mother and father.
•mental subject on Manor Lake Circle where a patient reportedly hit a woman.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone said a former family friend came onto their property. The person reportedly took pictures of the house and outside cameras after being asked to leave.
•dispute on Penny Lane where a woman said her husband slapped her. He said the woman threw a small glass at him and slapped him, and he slapped her back.
•agency assist on I-85 South where a wrong-way driver was reportedly involved in an accident with multiple injuries. Both drivers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a man was delivered the wrong tractor but paid $10,000 for it anyway “because he was afraid of being shot.” The man, through Facebook, had agreed to buy a Kubota, but a John Deere was delivered instead by the seller. The man said he was told the John Deere was a better tractor than the Kubota he requested.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her sister’s grandson cut some fur from her dog’s tail. She said she knew he was responsible for the haircutting despite having not seen him in approximately four years. The woman said she had no evidence of him entering the residence other than a “gut feeling.”
•theft on Manor Lake Circle where two gold rings were reported missing.
