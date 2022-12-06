The Jefferson Police Department was recently called for a number of theft reports including:
•theft by taking-felony (automobile) on Washington St. where a man reported a truck was stolen from a business and a second vehicle was damaged.
•theft by taking on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported cash was taken from a business.
•theft by taking on Dry Pond Rd. someone reported two employees stole items from a store.
•theft by taking-felony (automobile) on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported a company trailer was missing.
•theft by taking-felony (from mail) on Jefferson Station Rd. where a woman reported an Apple card was missing from a delivery.
•theft by taking-felony (automobile) on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a man reported his vehicle was missing after he went into a store. He later learned his wife had the car.
•theft by deception on McClure Industrial Dr. where a woman reported a shipment was stolen.
•entering auto on Gordon St. where a man reported someone took Airpods from his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
•two vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85 N. One driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for leg, shoulder and neck pain.
•suspicious person on Skyline Dr. where someone reported a man was banging on a door, but fled when he couldn't get into the residence.
•speeding and reckless driving on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen traveling 105-miles-per-hour in a 45-mph zone.
•criminal trespass and battery on Kissam St. where a man reported a family member got into his residence and punched him in the face multiple times.
•driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Lee St. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged.
•speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•information on Gordon St. where a woman said she made a bank deposit, but it didn’t show up on her account.
•two-vehicle wreck with on injury on I-85 S where one person complained of back pain, but declined a medical unit.
•animal restraint on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a dog bit a woman while she was trying to separate it from attacking another dog.
•forgery-fourth degree on Lee St. where someone cashed a forged check.
•wanted person located on Jefferson Rd. where officers retrieved a woman who had a warrant.
•driving with a suspended/revoked license on Public Sq. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Hwy. 129 where a woman said a man forcefully kissed her and pinned her down, despite her resisting.
•information on Hamilton Dr. where a woman said another woman was taking photos of her children.
•tag light violation and wanted person on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•death investigation on Pine St. where a man was found deceased in a residence.
•wanted person located; driving while license is suspended; and no insurance on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•no insurance on Lee St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•information on Sycamore Heights where a man moved a chair from under a woman’s feet.
•information on Sumner Rd. where a woman hit another woman on the arm with Bingo cards.
•information on Concord Rd. where two people argued and one of them wouldn’t let the other leave.
•information on Washington St. where a woman reported a student had assaulted her daughter at school.
•information on Winder Hwy. where two people argued in a parking lot and one of them claimed the other pointed a gun in the vehicle. Officers said the claim was unfounded.
•financial identity fraud on Lee St. where someone forged a check and attempted to cash it.
