The Jefferson Police Department was recently called for a number of theft and fraud incidents, including:

  • identity theft on Sterling Lake Way where a woman reported fraudulent charges on a PayPal account.
  • forgery on Sycamore St. where someone reportedly took checks from a mail box in Arcade and forged one at a bank in Jefferson.
  • information where someone reported concrete was stolen from a business.
  • theft by taking on Thornhill Ct. where a woman said a man stole a package from her porch.
  • theft by shoplifting on Washington St. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning from a store and was cited for shoplifting.
  • theft by shoplifting on Washington St. where a man reportedly stole ear buds from a store.

