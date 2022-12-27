The Jefferson Police Department was recently called for a number of theft and fraud incidents, including:
- identity theft on Sterling Lake Way where a woman reported fraudulent charges on a PayPal account.
- forgery on Sycamore St. where someone reportedly took checks from a mail box in Arcade and forged one at a bank in Jefferson.
- information where someone reported concrete was stolen from a business.
- theft by taking on Thornhill Ct. where a woman said a man stole a package from her porch.
- theft by shoplifting on Washington St. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning from a store and was cited for shoplifting.
- theft by shoplifting on Washington St. where a man reportedly stole ear buds from a store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Danielsville St. where a man said his ex-wife's father yelled at him during a custody exchange.
- financial identity fraud on Lawrenceville St. where a woman said someone opened credit cards in her name.
- lost/mislaid property on Lee St. where a man reported he lost his wallet.
- two vehicle accident with one injury on McClure Industrial Pkwy. One person complained of leg pain, but declined medical assistance.
- two vehicle accident with one injury on Winder Hwy. One person complained of head pain, but declined treatment.
- information on Pine St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend tried to break into her vehicle.
- civil matter on Jeffco Dr. where two people had a custody dispute.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman handed over the substance.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- possession of cocaine and possession of a drug-related object on Lynn Ave. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. They found the substance, along with suspected cocaine and a glass pipe.
- reckless driving and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.
- driving while license is suspended on Speedway Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where officers were requested to do a welfare check after a woman fell.
- wanted person located on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a suspicious person. He was also given a criminal trespass warning for two businesses.
- information on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle window was broken.
- two vehicle accident with one injury on Hwy. 129 N. One driver said his wife was going to drive him to the hospital.
- wanted person located on Pine St. where two people were arrested for warrants.
- information on Jefferson Blvd. where neighbors had a dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.