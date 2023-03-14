The Pendergrass Police Department was recently called for theft, burglary and trespassing calls, including:
•theft by taking on Walnut Creek Cir. where a woman reported someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet and sunglasses.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Pendergrass Police Department was recently called for theft, burglary and trespassing calls, including:
•theft by taking on Walnut Creek Cir. where a woman reported someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet and sunglasses.
•drug offenses and burglary on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man was arrested after officers saw him walking on a property where no one was supposed to be. Officers found suspected methamphetamine on the man. Drug-related items and suspected marijuana were also found in the man’s vehicle.
•trespass on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after reportedly trying to take materials from a construction site.
•theft by taking on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was stolen.
Other incidents reported to the Pendergrass PD included:
•drug offenses and traffic violations on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman handed over the substance.
•missing person on Glenn Gee Rd. where someone reported a runaway juvenile.
•juvenile problem on Glenn Gee Rd. where a juvenile reportedly scratched a family member and ran out of the house.
•welfare check on Glenn Gee Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile who had searched online for how to harm themselves.
•information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman made a 15-page statement about a number of things that didn’t occur in the city limits. Topics ranged from her work orientation to former sheriffs and presidents.
•family violence on Glenn Gee Rd. No additional information was provided.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.