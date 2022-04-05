Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for six theft or burglary-related calls between March 25-30. Incidents included:
- entering auto and burglary on Carson St. where someone broke a vehicle window and took a pocket book, which contained a firearm.
- theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where a former store employee took $65 from a cash register.
- theft by taking-felony on Arlington Ln. where a man reported his lawnmower had been stolen. It was later found at an apartment complex.
- theft by shoplifting on Homer St. where a former employee took oil and ignition coils. The suspect was cited.
- theft by deception on Maysville Rd. where someone sold fake jewelry in a parking lot.
- entering auto on Crossing Place where a woman reported a firearm was stolen from her vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENT
CPD officers also recently responded to an information report involving a possible overdose on Woodland Cir. A woman was treated by EMS after she was found unresponsive by a family member, who also gave the woman Narcan to revive her.
The woman said she had injected heroin.
She was also supposed to be watching a young baby while the child's mother was resting. Officers also found drug paraphernalia in a bedroom. The CPD planned to contact the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services.
