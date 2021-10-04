Thefts reported from several employee’s vehicles and a building belonging to the City of Commerce on Cedar Dr. recently.
On Tuesday, September 28, Commerce Police Department officers responded to the city shop where two employees reported items missing out of their vehicles.
One employee stated someone had stolen a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and blood pressure medicine out of his truck.
The second employee stated someone had stolen $17, including a $2 bill, from his truck.
Someone had also entered the warehouse and stolen $25 from a roll-away style toolbox.
The employees suspected the offender was an inmate from the Jackson County Correctional Institute since a $2 bill was found hidden inside a work glove that was located inside the city work truck the inmate had been in on the date of the thefts.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•lost/mislaid property at Commerce High School, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her Georgia driver’s license and a credit card missing.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Bowden St., Commerce, where a man reported the license plate on his vehicle was earth stolen of lost.
•criminal trespass on Old Hardin Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a man he had allowed to sleep on his couch for the past month had punched multiple holes in the inside walls and a hole in an outside wall.
•warrant executed at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had been beating on her door and yelling.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Terrace Ridge Dr., Commerce, where a custody issue was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.