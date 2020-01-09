Two residents on Hwy. 330 in Athens recently reported thefts from their properties to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The first complainant said his hunting rifle and a scope was stolen out of his vehicle. A shed was also left open, but nothing was reported stolen.
Another resident nearby said numerous items and a tractor were taken from his barn. The tractor was valued at $12,000 and the other items totaled around $350.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•a woman said her juvenile son was missing from her residence on Hwy. 330. The child was found playing in a neighbor’s dog pen.
•a man on Rosewood Rd. reported a child at a neighboring residence playing with a dog outside.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Archer Grove School Rd.
•complaints of a white box truck at the J&J Flea market and the complainant believed the driver was selling drugs. A deputy searched the truck and only found fresh produce and other goods.
•a woman on J.T. Elrod Rd. complained about her ex-boyfriend constantly coming to her residence uninvited.
•neighbors on Providence Rd. complained about someone breaking into their sheds and garage. Nothing was reported stolen, but one of the neighbors located some of her items at the other neighbor’s residence.
•assisted the GSP with a vehicle accident on Savage Rd. One man was transported to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.