The Arcade Police Department recently responded to two thefts of power tools from residents inside the city.
A Rock Forge Rd. resident told officers someone had entered a building on her property and stole a Ryobi pressure washer and Echo chainsaw.
The complainant’s grandson advised he had been seeing someone walk up and down the street recently, but was not sure if this person was responsible for the thefts.
A Sandy Lane Ct. resident reported someone had also entered his storage building and stole his Ryobi chainsaw and Craftsman weed trimmer.
The man said whoever entered his building had a key, but his key was inside his house.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•theft by taking at a Sandy Ln. Ct. residence, where a man reported his step-brother’s girlfriend took three pairs of his Levis jeans and would not return them.
•suspicious activity at a Trotters Ridge residence, where a woman reported a construction van had been left parked in the yard with the hood up and the side doors left open.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Rock Forge Ln., where a man reported a male in a black car parked in the cul-de-sac.
•theft at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a man reported he had loaned his car to another individual for week, but the man refused to return the vehicle.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls at a Peppers St. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
