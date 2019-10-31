Almost an entire stock of sunglasses were stolen from the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Outlets Mall recently when thieves cut a hole in the wall of the commons area behind the store to gain entry.
Over 1,700 pairs of glasses were stolen and a handful were left behind. The total lost exceeded $340,000. Cash was also taken from the cash register and the thieves stole the store’s security camera.
The theft and the hole was discovered by Tanger Outlets employees who came to the mall the morning of Saturday, October 19, to clean and prepare the common area behind a group of stores in one of the mall’s buildings. One of the workers was cleaning a restroom when they spotted a hole in the sheetrock leading to the Sunglass Hut.
Investigators reportedly believe the suspects hid in a restroom in the common area waiting for employees to leave before cutting through the wall.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a woman on Delia Dr. expressed concerns about her husband leaving home and not returning after several hours.
•dispute between parents and a teenage son on Mt. Olive Way.
•dispute between a father and son on Waterworks Rd.
•assisted Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Sheep Pasture Rd.
•a jail inmate complained about items being taken from his vehicle in an impound lot.
•two-vehicle accident on I-85 without injuries.
•complaints of an eldelry man being combative at a senior living facility on W.W. Gary Rd.
•multiple complaints of gunshots near Waterworks Rd.
•a woman on White Hill School Rd. reported two debit cards stolen and around $400 taken from her accounts.
•assisted EMS with a man having a medical episode on Hwy. 441.
•a vehicle on I-85 ran over debris from another vehicle causing a tire to blow out.
•complaints of a man trespassing on a back porch claiming he was running from someone.
•dispute between a woman and her teenage step-son who was refusing to go to school on Mt. Olive Way.
•a man on Berea Rd. told deputies about “prophetic visions” he had of his father molesting children.
•vehicle accident in a parking lot on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•dispute over a property line on Fincher Dr.
•an East Jackson Middle School student pulled a fire alarm.
•welfare check on a woman on Waterworks Rd. who was reportedly threatened by her mother’s boyfriend, but the woman denied being threatened.
•numerous clothing items were stolen from Tommy Hilfiger on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•an elderly man on Woods Bridge Rd. said a man and woman tried to break into his residence.
•an East Jackson Comprehensive High School student reported their purse stolen.
•a woman on Mt. Olive Way complained about her ex-boyfriend sending constant messages and phone calls about their child.
•a woman on Maysville Rd. complained about people hunting on a property she manages.
