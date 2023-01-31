Three people were recently arrested after firing guns inside the City of Commerce.
Three people were recently arrested after firing guns inside the City of Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for a report of gun shots being fired on Beck Rd.
Multiple people at the scene said they had all been drinking and shooting firearms.
Officers arrested three people in connection with the incident and said there were prior incidents involving shootings at the residence.
The three were charged with reckless conduct, maintaining and disorderly house and discharging a weapon in the city limits.
Other recent incidents reported in Commerce included:
