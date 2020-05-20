A recent traffic stop by a Jackson County deputy led to three drug arrests.
Justin Avery Maney, 27, 2942 Bridle Ct., Gainesville; Jeremy Dennis Maney, 30, 5292 Trudy Circ., Gainesville; and Andrew Lewis Mason, 32, 508 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, were booked on methamphetamine charges after a deputy pulled over Justin Maney for failing to signal a turn onto Hwy. 129.
The deputy noticed a small bag thrown from the vehicle after activating his patrol car lights. All three occupants of the car denied discarding the bag. Another deputy located the bag, and the contents were revealed to be methamphetamine.
Since the owner of the bag could not be determined, all three were placed under arrest.
Justin Maney was also cited for his failure to use a turn signal.
The JCSO recently made arrests of two other men — who reside at the same address, but were involved in separate incidents — on methamphetamine charges.
David Scott Clark Jr., 20, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, was booked last week on charges of methamphetamine possession and possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop on Pinetree Cir. in Maysville, according to a Facebook post from the JCSO. He also faces several other charges: violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act; driving with a suspended license; giving a false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement officer; license-exhibited-on-demand violation; loitering or prowling; operation of a vehicle without a current license plate; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; safety belt violation; and a brake light and turn signal devices violation.
Ricky Eugene Shelnut, 62, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, was arrested after being found in possession of drugs and firearms after investigators responded to his residence. According to a Facebook post from the JCSO, Sheltnut was booked on charges of methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine charges with intent to distribute, possession a Schedule IV drug (Alprazolam), possession of drug-related objects and three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
JCSO
•Ian Christopher Angles, 30, 981 Old Airport Rd., Commerce — three counts of cruelty to children.
•Elizabeth Wendee Buice, 32, 981 Old Airport Rd., Commerce — three counts of cruelty to children.
•Lavourgours Bruce Gilbert, 50, 55 MLK Jr Dr., Jefferson — theft by taking.
•Dillon Ryan Harrell, 22, 78 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson — three counts of probation violation.
•Shane Robert Matthews, 27, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — three counts of aggravated assault, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
•Amber Leann Nicholson, 29, 500 Wells Rd. Homer — probation violation.
•Billy Jack Stancil, 25, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — loitering or prowling, public indecency.
•Robert Ronald Carney Sr, 64, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville – simple battery.
•Deborah Welch Kite, 68, 96 West Castle View Dr., Braselton — simple battery.
•Daniel James Allen Ledford, 27, 51 Hardin Terrace, Jefferson — criminal trespass.
•Cortney Michele Nix, 35, 240 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended license.
•Caleb Paul Steele, 30, 620 Bob Wages Rd. Bogart — driving under the influence, tag light out.
•Nicholas Lee Williamson, 35, 1050 Water Works Rd. — theft by conversion.
•Christopher Dwayne Cannon, 37,1809 Oak Spring St., Statham — probation violation.
•Heather Renee Hill, 32, 4340 Hwy. 20, Conyers — two counts financial identity fraud.
•Travis Van Moyer, 30, 957 Ward Rd., Hoschton — aggravated assault, terroristic threats.
•Nathan Dakota Poss, 17, 147 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — aggravated assault.
•Tiffany Roseanna Worley, 32, 1164 Yearwood Rd., Bethlehem — probation violation.
•Danielle Saha Huger, 30, 43 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Brandon Joe Philips, 29, 295 Maywood Ct., Maysville — driving with a suspended license.
•Candice Dawn Stewart, 29, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — financial card transaction fraud.
•Michael James Waller, 48, 8383 Hwy. 124, Braselton — theft by taking.
•Luz Edilia Acosta, 37, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Caleb Ryan Dale, 27, 105 Shady Ct., Maysville – driving with a suspended license, turning movement violation.
•Brandy Renee Bromley, 43, 150 Whitesbottom Rd., Pendergrass — hindering the apprehension or punishment of criminal.
•William Chandler McDougald, 56, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — criminal damage to property, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unregistered vehicle, reckless driving, removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
•Todd Alan Crawford, 54, 3487 Popular Springs Rd., Gainesville — held for another agency.
•Erik Dwayne Duncan, 30, 1492 Appian Way, Lawrenceville — violation of family violence order.
•Asia Raquelle Smith, 22, 2360 West Broad St., Athens — driving without a license.
•Jimmy Nathaniel Ballenger, 51, 150 Shepard Rd., Carnesville — probation violation.
•Christopher Allen James Barnett, 18, 439 Shankle Heights, Commerce — sexual exploitation of children.
•April Dawn Gutierrez, 46, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
•Austin James Cruce, 27, 1358 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation, theft by taking.
•Shawn Bryan Henderson, 36, 37 Cedar Dr., Commerce — possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
•Victoria Jolynn Ray, 22, 918 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — held for another agency.
•Ronnie Lanier Jones, 17, 320 Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson – driving under the influence of drugs.
•Pamela Heather Ballenger, 44, 160 Shepard Rd., Carnesville — two counts of probation violation, held for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Venson Leon Edwards, 48, 150 Continental St., Anderson, S.C. — driving while license suspended, failure to yield to right of way.
•Dylan Jacob Grider, 19, 4660 Old Cornelia Hwy., Lula — statutory rape.
GSP
•Lydia Kate Baxter, 33, 3008 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, license-exhibited-on-demand violation, tail light violation.
•John Brian Gower, 36, 291 Jims Ln., Nicholson — driving under the influence of alcohol, headlight violation, safety belt violation.
•Talibah Nailah Hedgepeth, 22, 134 Meadowood Terrace, Lithonia — acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification, driving with a suspended license, texting and driving.
•Johnathan Julius Klonicke, 31, 614 Lakeshore Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, hit and run.
•Jonathan Kelvin Mead, 26, 25 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson — driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of drugs, impeding traffic flow.
•Jerry Lee Mittelsted, 42, 288 Hillside Way, Maysville — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to report and accident with injury/death/damage, hit and run, open container.
