Three Jefferson residents were recently arrested for selling alcohol to an underage person.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Police Department received multiple complaints about clerks selling alcohol, tobacco and vape pens to minors at the Mobile convenience store on Athens St. in Jefferson and Fast Phil’s on Hwy. 129 south of Arcade for selling alcohol, tobacco, and vape pens to minors.
On Sept. 14, JCSO deputies arrested Jayeshkumar Babubhai Patel, 57, of Jefferson, for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. On Sept. 22, Nihar Dilipbhai Patel, 33, and Jahnvi Nipulbhai Patel, 33, both of Jefferson, were arrested for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
