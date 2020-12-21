Three people charged with furnishing/selling alcohol to persons under 21 years of age at three Commerce businesses.
On Wednesday, December 16, the Commerce Police Department assisted the Georgia Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Division special agents with controlled purchases of alcohol by a 19 year old male informant.
Those charged were:
•Stacy Marie Wilson, 41, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, at Fast and Friendly on Ila Rd.
•Amanda Denise Wiley, 43, 544 Edwin Reynolds Rd., Maysville, at Commerce In and Out on South Elm St.
•Rebecca Joyce Hurrle, 53, 108 Upland Dr., Maysville, at Love’s Travel Stop on Maysville Rd.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•criminal trespass on Hood St., Commerce, where a man reported someone entered a building a moved items around.
•theft by taking at Hardee’s, Homer Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported the theft of her cell phone.
•underage possession of alcohol on Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, where EMS was responding to a male so drunk he couldn’t stand and had fallen.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal and failure to maintain lane on South Elm St. at Central Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17) and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported another driver came into her lane and struck the mirror on her vehicle.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud at Love’s Truck Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he lost his wallet and two unauthorized transactions were made on his credit card totaling over $588.
•impersonating a public officer or employee and simple assault on Baugh St., Commerce, where a road rage incident was reported.
•suicide threat/attempt at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man told officers he was having suicidal thoughts.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and tag light required on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to dim headlights on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information at a Scott St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a $418 purchase on her Amazon account that she did not make.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hands-free violation in Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass at Willoughby Park, Clayton St., Commerce, where an open door was found on a shed.
•information report at a Hill St., Commerce, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Wood St., Commerce, residence, where a driver ran over a small block retaining wall.
