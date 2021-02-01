Three men were recently arrested after a Jackson County investigators conducted a search warrant at a Nicholson location in reference to a sexual assault.
Firearms and illegal narcotics were located during the search.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested the following: Davius Lanier Casteen, 21, of Nicholson, Joshua Thomas Wells, 18, of Nicholson, and Akhemu Nehisi Dunston, 19, of Athens were arrested.
Casteen has been charged with rape, statutory rape, child molestation, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to child in the first degree and three counts of obstruction of officers.
Wells has been charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, party to the crime of rape, party to the crime of child molestation, party to the crime of false imprisonment, party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of statutory rape, party to the crime of cruelty to child in the first degree and felony violation of probation.
Dunston has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of heroin, party to the crime of rape, party to the crime of child molestation, party to the crime of false imprisonment, party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of statutory rape and party to the crime of cruelty to child in the first degree.
All three were booked into the Jackson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.