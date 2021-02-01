The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•civil matter at a Hightower Trl. residence, where two men had a dispute over a racing engine and other car parts.
•suspicious incidents at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where a man was found sleeping in his vehicle parked at the store.
•assist with a traffic accident on Hwy. 82 South at Hwy. 11.
