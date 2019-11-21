Arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Tyler Anthony-Wes Courtney, 25, 745 Bailey Dr., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license.
•Erik Karl Drahms, 36, 602 China Berry Ave., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Arnold Alexander Hernandez, 21, 3852 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a man reported tools and a dirt bike stolen from a residence he owns on Windy Hill Ct.
•a man on Hightower Trl. complained about a neighbor’s dog running up to his wife aggressively when she got to her vehicle.
•assisted EMS with a man experiencing a medical episode on Athens Hwy.
•assisted EMS with a man complaining of leg pains on Trotters Trace.
•a man on Athens Hwy. complained about a neighbor’s dog stealing his food.
•transported a man to a hospital for suicidal thoughts.
•a man on Athens Hwy. reported a firearm stolen from his residence.
•an officer noticed a woman leaving a restroom on Winder Hwy. who appeared to be intoxicated and he stopped the woman before she got into her vehicle. The woman was not intoxicated but was instead having issues with her contact lenses.
•a man on Sandy Lane Ct. reported fraudulent purchases on his girlfriend’s checking account.
•welfare check on a woman on Trotters Tr. The woman called into work sick, but a co-worker thought she was having issues with her husband. The woman said she was OK but confirmed the marital issues.
•assisted EMS with a man with flu-like symptoms on Trotters Way.
•complaints of gunshots near Hightower Trl.
•a school bus drove off the road to avoid hitting a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane on Rock Forge Ct.
•a woman reported her cell phone missing from an Athens Hwy. location.
•a woman on Double Bridges Rd. complained about a neighbor’s dog coming to her property and being aggressive towards her dogs.
