Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently caught and arrested three people from the Atlanta area shoplifting from multiple stores at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Commerce.
David Lamar Schley, 63, 2907 Third Ave., Atlanta, Brittany Tanay Pinkins, 22, 4371 Glenwood Rd., Decatur, and Alicia Lshuna Williams, 32, 2907 Third Ave., Atlanta were caught shoplifting by security cameras at Carter’s/Oshkosh. The three were also seen entering The Children’s Place and Wilson’s Leather
During the thefts, an investigator watched Pinkins and Williams enter stores. Schley would park their vehicle before going inside with an empty Nike bag and leaving with the bag full. The footage from Carter’s/Oshkosh showed Pinkins and Williams take stacks of items to an area they thought was obstructed from camera view where Schley would load the items into the bag.
The group was stopped near the mall and arrested, each were charged with shoplifting. Officers found clothing items stolen from other stores in the vehicle.
