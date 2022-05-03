Three people were recently transported to the hospital after a wreck in West Jackson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the wreck, which occurred on Hwy. 60 at Hwy. 124 on April 22. According to the report, a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram, which struck the tractor-trailer. The Ram then rotated and struck a Hyundai Elantra.
Three people who had been traveling in the Elantra were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for possible injuries or complaints.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck in front of East Jackson Comprehensive High School. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Middle School student was upset.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for a fight on the soccer field.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two people reportedly took $200 worth of items from Tommy Hilfiger.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took items from Tommy Hilfiger.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an incident between students at EJCHS.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school computer was damaged.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an uncooperative juvenile.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where two vehicles were damaged in a wreck.
- agency assist on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where deputies assisted with a three-vehicle wreck.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 334 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
JEFFERSON
- warrant service on Rock Forge Ln. where deputies arrested a man who had a warrant out of Clarke County. The man had also been accused of assaulting someone in Arcade.
- department of family and children services referral on Hwy. 82 S where a woman reported a man dragged her four-year-old grandson out of a residence.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- criminal trespass on Adams Rd. where someone was given a criminal trespass warning at a property.
- juvenile issue on Doster Rd. where a woman found a vape in her child's bedroom.
- dispute on Hunter Rd. where a woman said she and her ex-husband got into an argument and he head-butted her.
- identity fraud on Magnolia Point Dr. where a woman reported someone applied for credit cards in her name.
- possible overdose on Gilbert Rd. where a man was given Narcan and taken to the hospital by a family member.
- dispute on MLK Jr. Dr. where a man reported his brother had been causing issues and shooting guns.
- criminal trespass on Potter House Rd. where a man confronted someone who came onto a property and was driving around a barn area.
- dispute on Canal St. where an ongoing issue between neighbors was reported. A woman reportedly confronted juveniles who were riding bikes. The woman said the kids have harassed her and her dogs.
- information and lost/found item on Commerce Rd. where someone found an insurance card, a spark plug, plastic straw and hotel key at a church. A green leafy substance was found in the spark plug.
- harassing communications on Stephen Ln. where a woman reported a former co-worker was harassing her over money.
- theft by taking on Airport Rd. where a man reported a missing backpack blower.
- criminal trespass on Brockton Rd. where a man reported two windows were broken.
- welfare check on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where deputies checked on a woman who made comments about self-harm.
- mental person and unruly juvenile on Saddle Creek Dr. where family members reported a juvenile had an outburst.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was issued paperwork for a suspended license during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on Billie Dean Dr. where a woman wanted deputies to check on her sister after she hadn't been able to get in touch with her.
- civil matter on Tyra Ln. where a woman reported a dealership had repossessed a vehicle she'd purchased, possibly due to a tax payment issue.
- suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a man reported a vehicle drove up his long, secluded driveway multiple times.
- simple assault; dispute; and warrant service on Nathaniel Dr. where a man and woman reportedly got into an altercation over drugs.
- suspicious activity on McCreery Rd. where a man was yelling for help in the woods, but deputies didn't find him. He may have had active warrants.
- dispute on Canal St. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute and one of them reportedly filmed the other's home from the sidewalk.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where family members argued over a lawnmower.
- information on Athens St. where a woman reported a tractor-trailer almost struck someone on a skateboard.
- terroristic threats and acts on Overlook Ln. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after threatening a family member.
- theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where a woman's identification was stolen.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on McClure Industrial Dr. where deputies smelled marijuana and destroyed the substance after the owner turned it over.
- juvenile issue on Saddle Creek Dr. where a woman reported her son was screaming and cursing.
- identity fraud on Stan Evans Dr. No additional details were given.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Hickory Way where a man reported a woman had been causing issues at a residence. She was given a criminal trespass warning.
- custody dispute on Plainview Rd. where a woman said her child's father didn't bring the child for visitation.
- criminal trespass on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man reported someone threw a beer bottle through his window.
- aggravated stalking on Thurston Williams Rd. where a man was arrested after showing up at a woman's residence who has a temporary protection order against him. The man reportedly screamed during the encounter and was told to leave multiple times. The woman also said the man had set the house on fire and held a knife to her neck, but deputies didn't see any evidence of that.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where someone heard shooting in the area.
- welfare check on Silver Dollar Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where deputies made contact with two juveniles driving dirt bikes. They were warned about riding on the road and were turned over to a parent.
- suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge where someone reported suspicious people with flashlights at a mobile home. It was a mover.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where two people were tired and parked in a church parking lot to sleep. They called a roommate to come get them.
- theft by taking and lost/found item on Hwy. 441 where a man reported his wallet and cell phone were taken.
- suspicious activity on Sanford Dr. where a woman reported someone showed up at her residence to speak with her about insurance.
- juvenile issue on Brockton Rd. where juveniles were reported at a community lake.
- noise complaint on Kesler Rd. where someone reported a loud motorcycle.
- mental person on Thunderwood Ct. where a woman was apparently confused and thought someone was in her bed.
- information and civil matter on Broad St. where a fuel supplier put gasoline in a diesel pump.
- civil matter on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where deputies stood by while a man retrieved belongings.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- civil matter on Z. Williams Rd. where someone retrieved a dog that a man had purchased.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Jefferson Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted with a single-vehicle wreck with injuries. One man was checked by EMS.
- suspicious activity on Sawdust Trail where a woman reported her ex-husband had been driving by her house.
- damage to a vehicle on Oak St. where a tire was damaged and went flat.
- suspicious activity on Kesler Rd. where a man reported his juvenile said someone drove by and took pictures of her.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Main St. where a man said a woman took his vehicle without permission.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a man reported a vehicle pulled in front of him and he side-swiped the vehicle after swerving.
- damage to property on Holly Springs Rd. where a man said he spilled his drink while he was driving and the vehicle went off the road and damaged a fence.
- aggravated stalking on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man reported his ex had come to his workplace despite a temporary protection order.
- agency assist on Lanier Rd. where fire/rescue retrieved a man who was down in a creek and couldn't get back up. A juvenile was also taken to Grady Hospital after falling into ashes and suffering burns on their hands and legs.
- dispute on Old State Rd. where a woman asked a man to return a trailer and mower that belonged to her.
- suspicious activity on Starbuck Pkwy. where a woman found an item while gardening. It was a tube of caulk.
- possession, manufacture, sale or purchase of marijuana; display of license plate; and failure to maintain lane on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found the substance; a scale; and two grinders.
- removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle; giving false name to officers; and windshield violation on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after giving officers a fake name. A man was also cited for license plate and windshield violations.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances-less safe and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested after a vehicle accident. She was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- information on Belmont Hwy. where a man reported his four-wheeler was missing or stolen. It was found at a storage unit.
- civil matter and warrant service on Main St. where a woman reported a man didn't return a vehicle she had let him borrow. The woman also had an active warrant and was arrested.
- suspicious activity on Village Pkwy. where a man said someone was messing with his camper and may have tried to put a dog inside.
- juvenile issue on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman said her juvenile wouldn't go to school.
- agency assist on N. Fork Rd. where deputies assisted with a possible overdose. A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unconscious and not breathing.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Sosbee Rd. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck.
- criminal trespass on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he was found at a property appearing confused.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute and warrant service on Roquemore Rd. where deputies were called for a dispute between neighbors. A woman was arrested on the scene for a warrant.
- agency assist on J. T. Elrod Rd. where deputies stood by while Jackson County Fire crews put a residential fire out.
- civil matter on Oak Grove Rd. where family members had an argument and one of them wanted the other removed from the residence.
- entering auto; theft by taking; and civil matter on Providence Rd. where a man reported someone refused to pay for vehicle repairs. The man also reported his truck had been broken into and his trailer was taken.
- dispute on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman reported her ex was causing a disturbance and taking items from a residence.
- animal complaint on Sharon Ln. where a woman found a deer head in her yard.
- recovered stolen property on Providence Rd. where deputies assisted with possible stolen trailers.
- threats on Oak Grove Rd. where someone reportedly threatened to go to another person's residence to fight.
- juvenile issue on Jefferson River Rd. where a juvenile ran off, but later returned the his residence.
- animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where a vehicle struck a dog.
- runaway juvenile and criminal trespass on Jefferson River Rd. where a juvenile ran away and was later found running in the woods beside a church. He had also reportedly tried to enter the church. The juvenile was returned to his parent and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man knocked on a door and asked for a ride.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where the hood of a vehicle flew up and damaged the windshield. It also injured the driver, who had small cuts on her hand.
- dispute on Ashley Ln. where someone reported a speeding vehicle.
- agency assist on Jeffery Ln. where EMS treated a man.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where someone took a catalytic converter.
WEST JACKSON
- dispute on Mandy Ln. where two family members had a verbal dispute and one of them wanted the other to leave the residence.
- custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her ex-husband didn't return their children to her.
- information on Hwy. 332 where deputies were called for a civil matter that had been settled when they arrived.
- dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument. The man said the woman kicked him, but he refused EMS treatment.
- civil matter on Antrim Glen Dr. where a man and woman argued over a family heirloom.
- agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck.
- noise complaint on Davenport Rd. where someone complained about a band that was playing.
- information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was bothering customers. Deputies made contact with a man who was homeless. They gave him a courtesy ride to a friend's house, but the man wasn't able to identify which house it was.
- possible overdose on New Cut Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. She had a pulse and was breathing.
- threats on Beccas Dr. where a juvenile made a comment on social media saying "I'm gonna f---ing kill this ginger b---h."
- dispute on Davenport Rd. where people argued about how vehicles were parked.
- theft by taking on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported a stolen handgun.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 60 where a man reported brake rotors and pads were taken.
- agency assist on Skelton Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck. The vehicle reportedly flipped and the driver was trapped inside, but had managed to get out of the vehicle when officers arrived. The driver and passenger were both checked by EMS.
- death investigation (non-murder) and warrant service on Viper Ln. where a woman died of a possible overdose. A man was also arrested for a warrant.
- possible overdose on Kiley Dr. where a man was given Narcan after a possible overdose. He regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.
- welfare check on Brannon Dr. where officers checked on a woman who had left her vehicle door open. She was OK.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a rock damaged his vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Manor Lake Cir. where someone reported juveniles were driving a golf cart where they were prohibited from. They also reportedly used obscenities and showed a middle finger to a staff member.
- basic rules violation; duty to stop at scene of an accident; reckless driving; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 332 where a man was arrested after reportedly wrecking his vehicle into a ditch. The man left the scene, but was later found.
- civil matter on Viper Ln. where deputies stood by while a woman retrieved belongings.
- battery-family violence; cruelty to children-first degree and cruelty to children-third degree on Blind Brook Cir. where a man was arrested after reportedly slapping and pushing a juvenile. The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where an elderly woman was checked by EMS after someone reported she had fallen while walking in the road.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in the middle of the road, complaining of arm pain.
- dispute on Skelton Rd. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute.
- theft by taking and deposit account fraud on Creekview Dr. where a woman reported $1,500 was taken from her accounts.
- dispute on Jefferson Ave. where neighbors argued over loud music.
- possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle and arrested the man after locating the substance.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on I-85 where a woman was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- information on Jaxco Junction where deputies were contacted about an incident on the school bus.
- theft by taking and entering auto on Michigan Cir. where a man reported his wallet was taken from his vehicle.
- information on Jaxco Junction where a student reported an incident that occurred in the past.
- information on Joy Dr. where a woman received notifications that she had applied for various things including college admissions and car insurance.
