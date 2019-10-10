A man on Staghorn Trl. recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office three vehicles in his driveway had been entered.
There were no signs of forced entry but the man believed he locked the vehicles. He reported tools and a gas card stolen from his work truck, and a small amount of money taken from his wife’s and his son’s vehicles.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman found the items stolen from her residence at a yard sale on Commerce Rd.
•a driver was cited on Hwy. 441 for driving on a suspended license and for the vehicle having expired registration.
•a man on Pace Dr. said a Lyft driver helped him into his residence and stole a bottle of percocet.
•complaints of scam calls on Kesler Rd.
•a man who witnessed an incident in Barrow County says a man involved has followed him to his residence on Daffodil Ct.
•a vehicle was towed from Hwy. 441 for lacking registration.
•complaints of a lawnmower and a four-wheeler being driven on Jim David Rd.
•a woman illegally living in a camper on Pace Dr. complained about a property owner unplugging an extension cord hooked up to the camper.
•a Jackson EMC employee reported thefts of copper wires.
•a man on Brockton Rd. said debris from another vehicle struck his vehicle.
