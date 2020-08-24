Several vehicles in the parking lot at a local business were recently damaged by a hit and run driver.
The incident was reported to the Jefferson Police Department and the complainant advised the driver of a Toyota van struck three vehicles in the parking lot at Tabo’s and left the scene.
Officers were able to locate the van and its intoxicated driver at a Lynn Ave. residence.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•possession of marijuana and no taillights on Interstate 85 North, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•medical call at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, where a man had suffered a possible stroke.
•dog bite at a Siding Lane residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s three dogs entered his yard and one of them bit his dog causing injuries.
•possession of marijuana, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Interstate 85 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Washington St. residence.
•hit and run at Tabo’s, Lee St., where three vehicles were struck by the driver of a van that left the scene.
•possession of marijuana and speeding on Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Stringer Ln. residence.
•hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., where the driver of a tractor trailer reportedly struck another vehicle and left the scene.
•criminal damage to property on Interstate 85, where a man reported a “shower” of rocks came off a truck and struck his vehicle causing dings and small dents to his car.
•information report at a Washington St. residence, where a man reported a woman was violating court orders and a custody agreement.
•dispute at a Peachtree Rd. residence, where a man reported fishing rods missing from his residence after he allowed a female to take a bicycle and some other items.
•dispute between two drivers at Quik Trip, Hwy. 129 N., where the driver of a tractor trailer reported another driver driving erratically through the parking lot, backing up without hazard lights on and grazing the passenger mirror on his truck.
•entering an automobile at an Oak Ave. residence, where a woman reported someone entered her vehicle and stole her purse.
•information report at an Aberdeen Ct. residence, where a man reported finding a “cop cam” in a cabinet is his residence after his wife had been to the house to retrieve items.
•criminal trespass at an Academy Woods Dr. residence, where a woman reported a pickup truck bulled into her driveway, a male exited, walked around the house and checked her mailbox.
•information report at a Georgia Belle Dr. residence, where a propane tank was reported missing.
•information report on Interstate 85 North, where a woman reported a pipe or metal object flew off a car and struck her vehicle causing damage to the front bumper.
•theft by deception at a Washington St. residence, where a woman reported a rental scam.
•information report at a Morton St. residence, where an attempted theft was reported.
•entering an automobile at a Turner Dr. residence, where a woman reported her wallet and a carton of cigarettes missing after someone broke into her vehicle.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Peachtree Rd. residence, where a woman reported her son was being harassed on his social media platform.
•information report at a Storey Ln. location, where a vehicle was located in the roadway.
•information report at a Dixie Red Ave. residence, where a woman reported her landlord has been propositioning her for sex in exchange for overdue rent since November of 2019 after her husband died.
•information report at a Glenfield Dr. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her nephew.
•animal complaint at a River Walk Ln., where a dog was reportedly running at large in the complex.
•information report at Jefferson Oaks Senior Living, Sumner Way, where a woman reported her mother was not getting her medications as prescribed by her physician.
•information report at a Washington St. location, where a man reported receiving a phone call from a “foreign male” telling him his Social Security number had been compromised and he needed to go to his bank and withdraw all of his money and send it to him.
•theft by shoplifting at Speedway, Speedway Dr., where the manager reported an employee’s boyfriend stole over $400 in merchandise from the store.
•criminal trespass at an Academy Woods Dr. residence, where a dispute was reported.
•information report at a River Mist Cir. residence, where a woman reported a Dunwoody Police Department officer had located a Chime credit card with her name on it during the execution of search warrant. The complainant stated there isn’t a Chime credit card listed on her credit report.
•forgery at Dollar General, Washington St., where a female had presented fraudulent coupons.
•domestic dispute at a M.L. King Jr. Dr. residence, between a woman and man.
