Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called after two toddlers were found walking unsupervised down the road in Maysville.

The incident was reported on Hale Ct. on Nov. 24 after a man reported seeing the two toddlers. The children weren't dressed in adequate clothing for the weather and said they were walking to their grandfather's house, but they weren't sure where it was.

