Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called after two toddlers were found walking unsupervised down the road in Maysville.
The incident was reported on Hale Ct. on Nov. 24 after a man reported seeing the two toddlers. The children weren't dressed in adequate clothing for the weather and said they were walking to their grandfather's house, but they weren't sure where it was.
Deputies met with the juveniles' parents, who said they didn't know the children had left the residence. The toddlers had apparently exited out a bedroom window.
Their grandfather's house is in Gainesville and the toddlers were apparently unaware of the distance it took to get there.
The Department of Family and Children Services was notified of the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Way where a woman saw what looked like a person's shadow outside her residence via surveillance camera.
- civil matter on N. Broad St. where a man wanted another man to move his belongings off his property.
- suspicious activity and animal complaint on W. L. Williams Rd. where a man reported hearing a shot from a firearm and noticed his dog had a wound on its leg. The man said his dogs run loose and the dog could have approached someone aggressively.
- suspicious activity on Old Ginn Rd. where a man reported seeing a lock on the ground next to a gate.
- agency assist on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest.
- suicide threats on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man got upset after confronted about drug use.
- criminal trespass and battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 441 S where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly scratched the woman's arm, threw keys at her and kicked a vehicle.
- information and failure to maintain lane on Sandy Creek Dr. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle rollover accident. The driver was uninjured and had left the scene before officers arrived.
- criminal trespass on Garretts Way where a man reported someone was hunting on his property.
- accident with a donkey on Hwy. 441 S where a vehicle was damaged and a donkey was killed after it came into the road and struck the vehicle.
- criminal trespass and theft by taking on Ila Rd. where a woman said a man threw her clothing on the floor, vandalized walls, defecated on her bed and dumped a cat litter box on her bed. He also reportedly took a wallet, generator and propane tank.
- damage to property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man said his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- lost/found item on Centurion Way where a man reported a license plate was missing.
- agency assist on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after comments about self harm.
- noise complaint on Cowart Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- dispute on Settlement Rd. where a man and woman argued.
- information on Mize Rd. where a man reported fraud involving his band account.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported her son's phone may have been stolen.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 Spur where a fence was damaged.
- dispute on Waterworks Rd. where a woman reportedly got upset after someone threw out drugs.
- agency assist on Greer Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after collapsing on the floor.
- identity fraud on Bonds Loop where a woman received a fraudulent check.
- burglary-second degree on Swain Rd. where a man said someone took four generator batteries.
- information on Barber Rd. where a Maysville Elementary School counselor said a juvenile told them that a relative struck them in the face.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Comprehensive High School counselor said a student refused to go home after an incident.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Cir. where a woman reported she received scam calls from someone claiming to be her doctor.
- suspicious activity on White Hill School Rd. where a woman saw two men near a camper.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; turn signal violation; reckless driving; and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He fled from police, but ultimately lost control in a grassy field. The deputy's patrol car slid in wet grass and struck the vehicle, causing minor damage. A woman was also cited for letting the man drive, despite knowing he didn't have a license.
- threats on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said a man she knows made threats.
JEFFERSON
- dispute on McClure Industrial Dr. where two employees had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Hawthorne Dr. where a man reported another man was walking around his property. When told to leave, the man reportedly said he would wait until the complainant went to work, then he would "handle this."
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Harris Ln. where brothers got into a fight. One of the brothers reportedly got upset with the other over $28 and punched the other brother multiple times.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a woman said a truck struck the front end of her vehicle.
- custody dispute on Brockton Rd. where parents argued over custody on Thanksgiving.
- information on Feldspar Dr. where a man reported an internet scam after posting an item for sale online.
- suspicious activity on Cotton Gin Row where a man reported his wife's phone number had been hacked.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck with entrapments.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 at Potter House Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- civil matter on Wingate Cit. where a woman reported a man didn't retrieve his belongings when he said he would.
- custody dispute on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a man reported a custody issue with his ex.
- receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; criminal damage to property-second degree; entering auto; and theft by taking on Trotters Ct. where a woman said she and a man argued and he bit her arm. She said he also keyed her cars and took two firearms from her vehicle.
- agency assist on River Rock Cir. where a woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital after she was found unresponsive.
- dispute on Cabots Creek Dr. where people argued during an encounter in a neighborhood.
- civil matter on Ralph Garrison Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband had a vehicle taken to a junk company.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck another while changing lanes.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 N where a woman thought someone was trying to break in.
- dispute on Wellford Ave. where two men got into an argument and one of them wanted the other to leave.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Commerce Hwy. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where family members had a verbal argument.
- theft by taking on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman reported an antique bell was missing.
- civil matter on Storey Ln. where a man said he let his son borrow a dirt bike, but it was never returned.
- suspicious activity on Chatham Ct. where a man reported ongoing issues with a neighbor and saw that he was on his property via surveillance camera.
- dispute on Ralph Garrison Rd. where a man and woman argued over plates/bowls not being put up right.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a school bus had minor damage.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a trailer that had been reported stolen was located.
- public indecency on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman said a man waved his genitals at her in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where a man reported someone was banging on a basement door. Deputies found a male resident who said he was taking out frustration on a piece of plywood after he was evicted.
- entering auto and dispute on MLK Ave. where a mother and daughter argued after the mother accused the daughter of taking medication from her vehicle.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where ammunition was shipped to a facility by accident.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where a woman thought she heard someone knock on her door.
- custody dispute and criminal trespass on Brockton Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he showed up at a residence to retrieve his son. The man reportedly refused to leave the residence and someone at the residence retrieved a shotgun and held it toward the ground during the dispute.
- custody dispute on Maddox Hill Rd. where a man took his 2-year-old juvenile from a residence after arguing with the child's mother.
- theft by taking on McCreery Rd. where a man reported his deer stand, feeder and trail camera were missing.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on I-85 N where a man was arrested after a reported of a hit and run. The man was found asleep in the vehicle that was apparently involved in the hit and run. He reportedly wouldn't wake up and the car smelled of alcohol. When he did wake up, the man attempted to leave, so deputies broke a window and opened the vehicle door to stop him. The deputy's hand was cut in the process. The suspect was then arrested and the incident was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.
- dispute on Owens Rd. where two people argued and one of them wanted the other to move out.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where deputies checked on a woman, who was OK.
- noise complaint on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where someone reported loud music and yelling.
- animal complaint on Horse Shoe Bend where a man said his neighbor kicked at his dog after it went on their property. The man also reported issues with the neighbor's dogs.
- criminal trespass on Boone Rd. where a man said someone came onto his property and dumped a pot of food items.
- suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir. where someone reported a person was yelling and walking around.
NICHOLSON
- dispute and warrant service on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested during an argument with family. The man reportedly held a knife up threateningly during the argument.
- threats on Shiloh Rd. where a woman reported her boyfriend's brother harassed and threatened her boyfriend.
- civil matter on Jarrett Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband was at a residence, but wasn't supposed to be.
- lost/found item and theft by taking on New Kings Bridge Rd. where someone found mail and medicine in a parking lot.
- noise complaint on Jims Ln. where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist and suicide threats on Hawks Ct. where EMS checked on a juvenile who had made comments about self-harm.
- lost/found item on Hawks Ridge Rd. where a man reported he didn't receive his package of medications.
- custody dispute on Jim David Rd. where a woman said a man refused to return their child to her.
- warrant service and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman wanted her daughter to leave a residence.
- dispute on Pine Ridge Place where two people argued about a car.
- warrant service and driving while license is suspended or revoked on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought someone had taken her keys, but they were later found.
- juvenile issue on Cabin Creek Rd. where a juvenile reportedly acted out and threatened to punch someone.
- theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a man reported a handgun was stolen.
NORTH JACKSON
- juvenile issue on Holly Springs Rd. where a man reported his juvenile child got agitated and violent during an argument with a sibling. The man said he restrained the juvenile.
- battery and warrant service on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a physical dispute in a parking lot. The man said co-workers had stood in front of his vehicle to keep him from leaving, then punched him multiple times.
- noise complaint on Sweetgum St. where someone reported loud music.
- warrant service on Hwy. 60 at Brooks Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a wreck call.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hewett Rd. where a woman was found deceased. No foul play was suspected.
- driving without a license and driving on wrong side of the roadway on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Glen Gee Rd. where someone heard fussing/fighting coming from an apartment. A resident said he was listening to a television show on surround sound.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- dispute on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a teenager argued with his parents.
- juvenile issue on Station Dr. where a juvenile reportedly yelled and cursed at family members.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said a man grabbed her by the arm and asked her to come back into a residence.
- agency assist and warrant service on Nowhere Ln. where a man was arrested for a warrant after making an unfounded 911 call.
- hit and run on Hwy. 441 N where a man reported another vehicle struck his, but didn't stop. EMS checked on two people who declined to be transported.
- warrant service on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after a wreck with no injuries.
- dispute on Old Commerce Ext. Rd. where a mother and son argued and the mother wanted the son to move out.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor coming into her house.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a man reportedly threatened someone at a store.
- damage to property on Reynolds Rd. where there were truck tread marks on the roadway and grass.
- theft by taking on Riverbend Ln. where a man reported medicine was missing.
- private property accident report on New Kings Bridge Rd. where two vehicles collided in the South Jackson Elementary School parking lot. No injuries were reported.
- suspicious activity on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported people were harassing her.
WEST JACKSON
•possible overdose on Walnut St. where a man said he returned home from work to find his girlfriend unconscious in his bedroom. He said she appeared to have overdosed on pills. A deputy had previously responded to the address concerning texts the woman sent to her brother saying she did not want to live. Emergency medical services, which responded to the scene, could not wake woman but reported that she was breathing. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Chester Way where a woman reportedly threw a man’s phone because he was recording her during an argument. Both parties were separated and told to “act like adults,” according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mayapple Walk where a woman said male driver with a female passenger drove past her residence and took photos. She said the pair drove by multiple times.
•dispute on Kings Lane where a couple “reluctantly admitted” to arguing in the front yard.” The two were told to “figure out their personal problems.”
•mental subject on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man called a deputy to his home multiple times, once in reference to 25-30 people stealing items from his residence during an alleged armed robbery. The man’s roommate said he hasn’t seen anyone at the residence and that the man is being treated for a mental illness.
•fraud on Kendall Ct. where a man said he was scammed out of $469 after a caller told him he’d missed a court appearance and was required to pay the sum to avoid arrest. He said the call came from someone claiming to be from Federal Pay. The man said he sent the money via Cash App, but later realized he’d been scammed.
•information on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said a woman claimed that he stole her deceased boyfriend’s rifles. He said he’d made an arrangement with her boyfriend, loaning him $1,500 and holding the rifles in exchange. He said her boyfriend passed away, however, before paying back the $1,500.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. to an automobile accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.
•agency assist on Gold Crest Rd. where a man, who reportedly had a history of mental health issues, was found by his mother on the bathroom floor in the fetal position, sweating heavily and acting like he was in pain. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•simple battery on McNeal Rd. where a man said his wife had been drinking and punched him in the mouth during an argument. The man had no signs of injuries, according to the incident report. The man’s wife said the man pushed her using his head. She had no signs of injuries, according to the report.
•fraud on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent check from her account written for $10,546.
•damage to property where a FedEx driver reportedly hit someone’s car and tore up their yard.
•information on Penny Lane where a woman said a man cursed at her son who was trying to catch their dog that got loose.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a deputy took a report from a teacher about a juvenile possibly being abused at home.
