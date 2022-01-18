A Commerce towing company recently reported a burglary.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to Curts Towing for a report of burglary-first degree (felony); criminal damage to property-second degree; and theft of services.
The complainant told officers that the owner of a towed vehicle had called on Sunday, Jan. 9, asking to come get the vehicle. The complainant said they weren’t at the business that day and told them to come the next day to retrieve the vehicle, which reportedly made the owner mad.
When the complainant arrived to work, the gate had been broken and left open. Surveillance video showed a car pull up to the gate. Someone reportedly jumped the gate and another person hooked a chain to the gate and used the vehicle to open it.
The video shows someone taking a 2019 white Dodge Charger — as well as the suspects’ vehicle — leaving the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD were:
•hit and run on Maysville Rd. where a man said his truck was struck by another in a parking lot and the other driver left the scene.
•driving without a valid license on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•warrant served on Ridgeway Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant when responding to a call about criminal trepass.
•theft by taking-felony on Hillcrest Dr. where someone took a storage unit.
•damage to property on N. Elm St. where a utility pole was damaged.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and no insurance on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 59 where a man took a spoon from the Dollar General and went into the bathroom. It was later found with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue.
•theft by taking-motor vehicle on Lindsey Ct. where a vehicle was listed as stolen, but it was later learned the vehicle had been repossessed.
•forgery-first degree where a woman suspected someone was using stolen credit cards.
