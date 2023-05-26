A Toccoa man and woman were recently arrested for trafficking cocaine after a traffic stop in Jackson County.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office charged Leonardo Gabriel Steeple, 45, with two counts of trafficking cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon. Aija Monique Wilson, 38, was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of felony possession of marijuana.
After a traffic violation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway in Commerce, on a vehicle driven by Steeple. A search of the vehicle revealed that Steeple was in possession of over one pound of cocaine. As a result, Steeple was arrested, and a search warrant was obtained to search his home in Toccoa. As a result of the search, Wilson was also arrested after additional amounts of cocaine and marijuana were located and seized from the home.
Steeple was booked into the Jackson County Jail, and Wilson was booked into the Stephens County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at 706-348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Toccoa Police Department, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Gainesville and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office all assisted with this investigation.
