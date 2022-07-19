Officers with the Arcade Police Department recently reported the following incidents:
- speeding; driving without a valid license; and expired registration on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking-motor vehicle on Rock Forge Ln. where a man said another man took his truck.
- following too closely on Hwy. 129 S where someone reported an acquaintance tailgated them.
- warrant served on Hwy. 129 where officers retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Arcade.
- agency assist on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a teenager was taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital for medical and mental health treatment.
- harassing communications on Athens Hwy. where a man called 911 and was warned about making frivolous emergency calls.
- criminal trespass on S. Trotters Way where a juvenile approached a woman, demanding his mail.
- animal complaint and harassment on River Meadows Dr. where neighbors had a dispute over barking dogs.
- unlawful conduct during 911 calls on Athens Hwy. where someone called 911 because they needed someone to fix a doorknob.
- agency assist on Trotters Trace where a man was taken to the hospital for a possible heart attack.
- agency assist on Tanglewood Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible accidental overdose on NyQuil.
- suicide threat on Azalea Dr. where someone reported a man had taken 20-25 muscle relaxers. The man denied it and denied wanting to harm himself.
- suspended registration; use of license plate with intent to conceal; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- death investigation on Trotters Ct. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
