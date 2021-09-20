A female was injured on Wednesday, September 8, when her car was struck by a train in Arcade.
Arcade Police Department officers responded to the railroad crossing at Wyatt St. where the female driver of a Chrysler 300 had crossed the railroad tracks in front of a CSX train that was traveling southbound. The train struck the driver’s side of the car and pushed it about 100 yards south of the Wyatt St. crossing before coming to a stop.
The female complained of pain to her chest and she had superficial cuts to her hands.
She was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The accident was handled by the Georgia State Patrol.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•assist motorist with a flat tire on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Arcade Park St.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Ethridge Rd.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 North at B. Whitfield Rd.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 North at Athens Hwy.
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy., where a woman reported someone stole a “Trump” sign from her front yard.
•civil matter on Athens Hwy., where one man owes another $72 for pine straw.
•operating an unregistered vehicle and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South at Anglin Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 North at Rick Forge Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•verbal dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Melvin Phillips Rd. residence.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy., where a man found a keyring with keys and a medical tag for a pet or animal hospital.
•suspicious incident on Swann Rd., where the complainant reported a man and woman her fighting at this residence.
•no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Athens Hwy.
•civil matter on White Oak Trl., where a dispute involving Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority (JCWSA) personnel was reported.
•civil matter on Brookshire St., dispute over a towing bill for a car involved in a wreck in Gwinnett County that had been towed to the Arcade location.
•terroristic threats and acts at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported being threatened by two individuals he had allowed to move in with him.
•use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle on Rock Forge Ln., where the complainant reported a man was riding a go-cart in and racing up and down the roadway.
•animal complaint on Hickory Trl., where a woman reported her boyfriend had shot and killed her neighbor’s dog when it was running loose and came into their yard and was acting aggressively towards their cats.
•criminal trespass on Valley Dr., where a man was reportedly walking a dog, “hollering and cursing” and hitting himself about his head.
•custody dispute reported to the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident on North Trotters Way, where a woman reported a suspicious male had been hanging out in front of her mother’s residence and she believed he was in possession of a gun.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy., where a man was reportedly walking on the side of the roadway in the rain wearing dark clothing and it was hard to see him.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where a physical domestic dispute was reported.
•suspicious incident at Clipper’s On The Run, Winder Hwy., where a female, who appeared to be stranded, was standing on the front sidewalk with several clothing containers.
•verbal dispute at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where the manager reported being verbally attacked by a male upset because the store was not yet open.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 129 South at Rock Forge Rd., where a dog was reportedly wandering in the roadway.
•simple battery – FVA on Rock Forge Rd. at Stone Rd., where a dispute was reported between two men.
•abandoned vehicle towed from Hightower Trl.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a domestic dispute on Duke St., Jefferson.
•verbal dispute on Rock Forge Ln.
•suspicious incident at Harper’s Towing, Rock Forge Rd., where an abandoned vehicle was located in the parking area.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Trl., where two men were reportedly walking and watching houses.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Business Hwy. 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.